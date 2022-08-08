Drug Screening Market Trend, Growing Technology Opportunities, Future Business Scope, Top Industry Players - 2030

Drug screening is carried out to detect the presence of any illegal drug in the different biological samples such as blood or urine.

The increasing awareness regarding the ill effects of drug abuse along with the increased stringency of regulations to prohibit drug abuse is expected fuel the innovations and market growth. ” — Sriram Radhakrishnan

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Drug screening devices have improved owing to introduction of new technology; offering the users precise and accurate results. Rise in alcohol consumption among youth as well as elderly population, overuse of prescribed drugs, increase in use of narcotics and illicit drugs is a major driver for the market. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

The end user segment is dominated by work place and school with over two-thirds of the market. Employees and students under drug influence result in reduced productivity and absenteeism. Increasing awareness among public has led to surge in personal drug screening devices usage and this segment is forecast to exhibit highest CAGR over the forecast period.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players, such as

The major companies in drug screening market include Alere, Inc., Drgerwerk AG & Co. KGAA, Abbott Laboratories, Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Biorad Laboratories, Inc., Siemens AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Danaher Corporation, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated and Express Diagnostics International Inc.

Major factors driving the drug screening market are increase in drug consumption among youth, upsurge in consumption of alcohol and misuse of prescribed or illicit drugs by individuals. In addition, rise in awareness among the population in developing countries regarding adverse effects of drugs will help to boost the market growth. Further, governments of many developed and developing nations are raising funds to deal with increasing drug abuse and illegal drug trafficking, which will help to fuel the market growth.

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the Drug Screening Market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

It offers Drug Screening Market analysis from 2021 to 2030, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing opportunities in the market.

A comprehensive analysis of four regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global Drug Screening Market growth.

