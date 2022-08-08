Submit Release
News Search

There were 898 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 217,411 in the last 365 days.

AG Pax­ton Demands Black­Rock Account for its Under­per­form­ing, Poten­tial­ly Ille­gal ​‘ESG’ State Pen­sion Fund Investments

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton joined 18 other states in a letter to BlackRock CEO Larry Fink challenging his company’s reliance on Environmental, Social, and Governance investment criteria rather than shareholder profits in managing state pension funds. “ESG” goals, while ostensibly well-intentioned, make little economic sense, and have a direct adverse effect on Texas’s oil and gas economy and state pension fund performance. BlackRock’s actions may also violate state and federal law.  

“Our states will not idly stand for our pensioners’ retirements to be sacrificed for BlackRock’s climate agenda. The time has come for BlackRock to come clean on whether it actually values our states’ most valuable stakeholders, our current and future retirees, or risk losses even more significant than those caused by BlackRock’s quixotic climate agenda,”  the letter states. 

BlackRock, which has $10 trillion in assets under management, is a global leader in advancing the ESG agenda.  

Read the letter here.  

You just read:

AG Pax­ton Demands Black­Rock Account for its Under­per­form­ing, Poten­tial­ly Ille­gal ​‘ESG’ State Pen­sion Fund Investments

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.