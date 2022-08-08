Type 1 Diabetes Pipeline Landscape Analysis of 80+ Companies by DelveInsight

Type 1 Diabetes pipeline involves 80+ key companies continuously working towards developing 100+ Type 1 Diabetes treatment therapies, as per DelveInsight

Type 1 Diabetes pipeline involves 80+ key companies continuously working towards developing 100+ Type 1 Diabetes treatment therapies, as per DelveInsight

DelveInsight’s 'Type 1 Diabetes Pipeline Insight 2022' report provides comprehensive global coverage of available, marketed, and pipeline type 1 diabetes therapies in various stages of clinical development, major pharmaceutical companies are working to advance the pipeline space and future growth potential of the type 1 diabetes pipeline domain.

Key Takeaways from the Type 1 Diabetes Pipeline Report

DelveInsight’s type 1 diabetes pipeline report depicts a robust space with 80+ active players working to develop 100+ pipeline therapies for type 1 diabetes treatment.

Key type 1 diabetes companies such as Landos Biopharma, Zealand Pharma, Prevention Bio, Histogen, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Panbela Therapeutics, Novartis, ImCyse, , Tolerion, Avotres, REMD Biotherapeutics, Novo Nordisk, Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Avotres, Eli Lilly and Company, GEROPHARM, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Diamyd Medical, NextCell Pharma, Novartis, ViaCyte, Op-T LLC, Dompe Farmaceutici, ILTOO Pharma, Throne Biotechnologies, Oramed, Adocia, Imcyse, Janssen Biotech, Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Zealand Pharma, Jaguar Gene Therapy, SQZ Biotech, Enthera, and others are evaluating new type 1 diabetes drugs to improve the treatment landscape.

Promising type 1 diabetes pipeline therapies in various stages of development include LABP 111, TTP 399, Teplizumab, Emricasan, VX 880, Encapsulated islet cell program, Eflornithine oral, Iscalimab, IMCY 0098, AT-1501, TOL 3021, AVT001, Volagidemab, NNC0363 0845, NNC0268-0965, LY 3209590, GP40071, Autoimmune diabetes vaccine, ProTrans, MHS 552, VC-02, OPT101, VC-01, Ladarixin, Aldesleukin, Stem Cell Educator therapy, ORMD-0801, ADO09, IMCY-0098, Glucagon intranasal, Golimumab, LY 900027, PRAM9JAG301, Dasiglucagon, SQZ TAC research program, Ent001, and others.

In July 2022, Vertex Pharmaceuticals announced that the company has entered into a definitive agreement under which Vertex will acquire ViaCyte, a privately held biotechnology company focused on delivering novel stem cell-derived cell replacement therapies as a functional cure for type 1 diabetes (T1D), for $320 million in cash.

announced that the company has entered into a definitive agreement under which Vertex will acquire , a privately held biotechnology company focused on delivering novel stem cell-derived cell replacement therapies as a functional cure for for $320 million in cash. In June 2022, Vertex Pharmaceuticals announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) lifted the clinical hold placed on the Phase I/II clinical trial of VX-880, an investigational stem cell-derived, fully differentiated pancreatic islet cell replacement therapy for people with type 1 diabetes (T1D) with impaired hypoglycemia awareness and severe hypoglycemia.

In April 2022, AVM Biotechnology received Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) award of $1.6m from the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive Kidney Disease (NIDDK) to study its small molecule, AVM0703, for reversing Type 1 diabetes (T1D). The latest grant will permit the company to carry out further research into using AVM0703 as a single agent and as a combination treatment for reversing recent onset and established T1D.

In May 2022, Sernova and Evotec are pleased to announce an exclusive global strategic partnership to develop a best-in-class cell therapy treatment for people living with insulin-dependent diabetes. The partnership provides Sernova a global exclusive option to license Evotec's iPSC-based beta cells for use in treating both type 1 and type 2 diabetes. In addition to entering into the collaboration agreement, Evotec has made a strategic equity investment of €15M and will make a further investment of €5M.

In March 2022, Jaguar Gene Therapy announced Samsung Ventures, an investment corporation established to promote the development of new technologies, and the JDRF T1D Fund, a venture philanthropy fund devoted to finding and funding the best cure-oriented therapies for Type 1 diabetes (T1D), have invested in the company.

In January 2022, Remedium Bio announced it has entered into a Sponsored Research Agreement with the University of Massachusetts Boston to complete pre-clinical efficacy studies on Type 1 and Type 2 Diabetes pipeline candidates. The collaboration to evaluate platform technology for the treatment of Diabetes, with translational potential to the broader Remedium pipeline of single-injection potentially disease-modifying gene therapies.

Request a sample and discover the recent advances in type 1 diabetes treatment drugs @ Type 1 Diabetes Pipeline Outlook

The type 1 diabetes pipeline report provides detailed profiles of pipeline assets, a comparative analysis of clinical and non-clinical stage type 1 diabetes products, inactive and dormant assets, a comprehensive assessment of driving and restraining factors, and an assessment of opportunities and risks in the type 1 diabetes pipeline landscape.

Type 1 Diabetes Overview

Type 1 diabetes mellitus (T1DM) is an autoimmune disease that causes the loss of insulin-producing pancreatic beta cells. Insulin is a necessary anabolic hormone that influences glucose, lipid, protein, and mineral metabolism, as well as growth. The exact type 1 diabetes causes are unknown. T1DM develops in three phases. Stage 1 is asymptomatic and is distinguished by normal fasting glucose, normal glucose tolerance, and the presence of more than or equivalent to two pancreatic autoantibodies. The presence of more than or equal to two pancreatic autoantibodies and dysglycemia: impaired fasting glucose (glucose of 100 to 125 mg/dL) or impaired glucose tolerance (2-hour PG of 140 to 199 mg/dL) or a hemoglobin A1c of 5.7% to 6.4% are stage 2 diagnostic criteria. Individuals stay asymptomatic. Diabetes or hyperglycemia with clinical signs and two or more pancreatic autoantibodies characterize stage 3.

Type 1 diabetes symptoms might occur unexpectedly and include frequent urine, weight loss, blurry vision, tiredness, weakness, and others. The blood test is the most common method for type 1 diabetes diagnosis.

Find out more about type 1 diabetes treatment drugs @ Type 1 Diabetes Medications

A snapshot of the Type 1 Diabetes Pipeline Drugs mentioned in the report:

Drugs Company Phase MoA RoA Teplizumab Prevention Bio Pre-registration CD3 antigen inhibitors Intravenous Dasiglucagon Zealand Pharma Phase III Glucagon receptor agonists Subcutaneous AT-1501 Eledon Pharmaceuticals Phase II CD40 ligand inhibitors Intravenous AVT001 Avotres Phase II Cell replacements Intravenous IMCY-0098 ImCyse Phase II Cytotoxic T lymphocyte stimulants Subcutaneous Iscalimab Novartis Phase II CD40 ligand inhibitors Subcutaneous/ Intravenous Emricasan Histogen Phase I/II Apoptosis inhibitors; Caspase inhibitors Subcutaneous VX-880 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Phase I/II Pancreatic beta cell replacements Intrahepatic NNC0363 0845 Novo Nordisk Phase I NA Subcutaneous Eflornithine Panbela Therapeutics Phase I Ornithine decarboxylase inhibitors Oral LABP 111 Landos Biopharma IND LANCL2 protein stimulants NA

Learn more about the novel and emerging type 1 diabetes pipeline therapies @ Type 1 Diabetes Clinical Trials

Type 1 Diabetes Therapeutics Assessment

The type 1 diabetes pipeline report proffers an integral view of the type 1 diabetes emerging novel therapies segmented by stage, product type, molecule type, mechanism of action, and route of administration.

Scope of the Type 1 Diabetes Pipeline Report

Coverage : Global

: Global Therapeutic Assessment By Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Therapeutic Assessment By Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III Therapeutics Assessment By Route of Administration: Intravenous, Oral, Subcutaneous

Intravenous, Oral, Subcutaneous Therapeutics Assessment By Molecule Type : Cell therapy, Peptide, Small molecule, Polymer, Gene therapy

: Cell therapy, Peptide, Small molecule, Polymer, Gene therapy Therapeutics Assessment By Mechanism of Action: CD3 antigen inhibitors, Apoptosis inhibitors, Caspase inhibitors, Pancreatic beta cell replacements, Glucagon receptor agonists, LANCL2 protein stimulants, Ornithine decarboxylase stimulants, Immunostimulants and Cytotoxic T lymphocyte stimulants,

CD3 antigen inhibitors, Apoptosis inhibitors, Caspase inhibitors, Pancreatic beta cell replacements, Glucagon receptor agonists, LANCL2 protein stimulants, Ornithine decarboxylase stimulants, Immunostimulants and Cytotoxic T lymphocyte stimulants, Key Type 1 Diabetes Pipeline Therapies: LABP 111, TTP 399, Teplizumab, Emricasan, VX 880, Encapsulated islet cell program, Eflornithine oral, Iscalimab, IMCY 0098, AT-1501, TOL 3021, AVT001, Volagidemab, NNC0363 0845, NNC0268-0965, LY 3209590, GP40071, Autoimmune diabetes vaccine , ProTrans, MHS 552, VC-02, OPT101, VC-01, Ladarixin, Aldesleukin , Stem Cell Educator therapy, ORMD-0801, ADO09, IMCY-0098, Glucagon intranasal, Golimumab, LY 900027, PRAM9JAG301, Dasiglucagon, SQZ TAC research program, Ent001 and others

Dive deep into rich insights for new drugs for type 1 diabetes treatment, visit @ FDA-approved Type 1 Diabetes Drugs

Table of Contents

1. Type 1 Diabetes Pipeline Report Introduction 2. Type 1 Diabetes Pipeline Report Executive Summary 3. Type 1 Diabetes Pipeline: Overview 4. Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment 5. Type 1 Diabetes Pipeline Therapeutics 6. Type 1 Diabetes Pipeline: Late Stage Products (Pre-registration) 7. Teplizumab: Prevention Bio 8. Type 1 Diabetes Pipeline: Late Stage Products (Phase III) 9. Dasiglucagon: Zealand Pharma 10. Type 1 Diabetes Pipeline: Mid Stage Products (Phase II) 11. IMCY-0098: ImCyse 12 Type 1 Diabetes Pipeline: Early Stage Products (Phase I) 13. NNC0363 0845: Novo Nordisk 14. Type 1 Diabetes Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment 15. Inactive Products in the Type 1 Diabetes Pipeline 16. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis 17. Key Companies 18. Key Products in the Type 1 Diabetes Pipeline 19. Unmet Needs 20. Market Drivers and Barriers 21. Future Perspectives and Conclusion 22. Analyst Views 23. Appendix

For further information on the type 1 diabetes pipeline therapeutics, reach out @ Type 1 Diabetes Gene Therapy

