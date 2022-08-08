Submit Release
Wolf Administration Sees Firsthand the Benefits of Community Investments During Tour of Affordable Housing Project for Seniors, Veterans in Northumberland County

Mount Carmel, PA – Today, Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Deputy Secretary of Community Affairs and Development Rick Vilello celebrated the Wolf Administration’s ongoing support of communities and saw the results of those investments firsthand while touring the Freedom Court housing project in Mount Carmel.

“Providing affordable housing options for all Pennsylvanians – especially our seniors/veterans – is absolutely vital and this project helps fulfill that need,” said Vilello. “Standing where a World War II victory garden once provided food to residents during war rationing, Freedom Court has brought new life to a formerly blighted property. The Wolf Administration is proud to have had a hand in this project.”

Freedom Court offers five units of affordable rental housing for older Pennsylvanians, with a preference given to military veterans. The housing project, located at 310 West Seventh Street, makes use of a formerly blighted and empty lot on a street that has been targeted as a community gateway corridor. Each garden-style apartment features a full kitchen, dining room, living room, bathroom, and bedroom, as well as a front porch and parking.

“We are very grateful for all of the support in securing the HOME funding to construct Freedom Court,” said Ed Christiano, Executive Director of the Housing Authority of Northumberland County. “Freedom Court was a previously unused piece of ground that now provides nice, safe, and stable housing for five senior/veteran households. This investment through the HOME program has made a tremendous impact on the local community, but more importantly it’s had a huge impact on the seniors/veterans that Freedom Court has been able to house.”

DCED provided $750,000 in funding through the HOME Investment Partnerships Program (HOME), as well as $33,640 in funding through Northumberland County’s Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program allotment.

Since Governor Tom Wolf first took office, more than $96 million in HOME funding has been provided to 163 projects in 42 counties. HOME program funds can be used in a variety of ways to address critical housing needs, including market-oriented approaches that offer opportunities such as homeownership or rental activities to revitalize communities with new investment.

For more information about HOME or other agency programs, visit the DCED website, and be sure to stay up-to-date with all of our agency news on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Penny Ickes, DCED, dcedpress@pa.gov

# # #

