NAREB Honors Al Sharpton, Ginnie Mae President Alanna McCargo, Rep. Val Demings for Aiding Fight For Equality In America

TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Association of Real Estate Brokers (NAREB) awarded Rev. Al Sharpton, President of the National Action Network, and Alanna McCargo, President of Ginnie Mae, with their top honors, the Democracy In Housing Award. Rev. Sharpton and Ms. McCargo were cited for careers in expanding equity for people of color at NAREB’s convention and gala last week celebrating the organization’s 75th anniversary.

At a luncheon, Rep. Val Demings, of Florida’s 10th Congressional District, received the ACME Award. Demings is a Democratic candidate for the U.S. Senate.

“We honor Rev. Sharpton, Ms. McCargo, and Rep. Demings for their outstanding work enhancing the quality of life for African Americans, and other people of color,” said Lydia Pope, NAREB’s President. “Their work for equality has helped position Black families to purchase homes and enjoy the benefits of homeownership.”

Rev. Sharpton is the founder of the National Action Network, a civil right organization that has prioritized issues such as racial profiling and police brutality; Ms. McCargo's career has focused on how the housing finance system can equitably and affordably serve the needs of all households; Rep. Demings is a former police chief in Orlando, who was a prosecutor of President Donald Trump's first impeachment trial.

ABOUT THE NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF REAL ESTATE BROKERS

NAREB was formed in 1947 to secure the right to equal housing opportunities regardless of race, creed, or color. NAREB has advocated for legislation and supported or instigated legal challenges that ensure fair housing, sustainable homeownership, and access to credit for Black Americans. Simultaneously, NAREB advocates for and promotes access to business opportunities for Black real estate professionals in each of the real estate disciplines.