Medical Aesthetic Devices Market Exploring huge opportunities With Covid-19 Impact Analysis and Region-Forecast - 2030

Medical aesthetic devices market was valued at $13,529.65 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $38,916.60 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.7%

What is aesthetic medical equipment?

Aesthetic (cosmetic) devices are typically used to improve appearance. They may be regulated by FDA depending upon their intended use and whether they impact the structure or function of the body.

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global medical aesthetic devices market was estimated at $13.52 billion in 2020 and is expected to hit $38.91 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 10.7% from 2021 to 2030.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities-

Rise in demand for minimally invasive & noninvasive reconstruction surgeries drives the growth of the global medical aesthetic devices market. On the other hand, high costs of treatment, low reimbursements, and risk of malfunctions associated with implants impede the growth to some extent. However, development of the medical tourism industry, emergence of tourism medical spas, and adoption of aesthetic procedures to enhance physical appearance are anticipated to pave the way for lucrative opportunities in the industry.

Increase in demand for minimally invasive & noninvasive reconstruction surgeries, technological advancements, surge in incidence of congenital face & tooth deformities, and increase in awareness about aesthetic appearance are expected to drive the medical aesthetic industry. However, high costs of treatment, low reimbursements, and risk of malfunctions are expected to impede the medical aesthetic market growth.

The surgical segment to dominate by 2030-

By application, the surgical segment contributed to the lion's share in 2020, holding more than two-thirds of the global medical aesthetic devices market. This is attributed to the fact that surgical medical aesthetic procedures are more accessible and affordable when compared with the non-surgical measures. However, the non-surgical segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 11.1% from 2021 to 2030.

On the basis of end user, the hospitals segment presently dominates the market, and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period. This is attributed to the fact that hospitals & clinics have installed latest technologically advanced devices and products to provide effective yet minimally invasive cosmetic reconstruction methods. In addition, hospitals provide almost all types of cosmetic procedures for patients, which drives the growth of market.

Medical aesthetics are used to treat and improve a person's aesthetic look by addressing issues such skin laxity, excess fat, cellulite, scars, moles, wrinkles, undesired hair, liver spots, spider veins, and skin discoloration, among others. Dermatology, dental & maxillofacial surgery, reconstructive surgery, and plastic surgery are all traditionally included. Aesthetic medicine includes both surgical and non-surgical techniques, and a combination of both can be utilized to improve a person's physical appearance. Aesthetic devices are utilized to correct deformities caused by accidents, trauma, and other congenital illnesses (particularly implants).

Key Market Players

Allergan plc

Dentsply Sirona Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

LUMENIS LTD

MERZ PHARMA GMBH & CO. KGAA

Hologic, Inc.

Sientra Inc

SYNERON MEDICAL LTD

VALEANT PHARMACEUTICAL INTERNATIONAL, INC

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

