Active Wound Care Market Size Worth USD 2487.67 million: By Product Type, Application and Forecast to 2029

Global Active Wound Care Market - Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029

The Active wound care products segment held the greatest proportion of the market. Active wound care solutions are becoming more popular as a first line of treatment. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the physical therapy market was valued at USD 1664.63 million in 2021 and is further estimated to reach USD 2487.67 million by 2029, and is likely to grow at a CAGR of 5.15% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team also includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

Global Active Wound Care Market Scenario

Active wound care includes products for treating acute and chronic wounds such ulcers, burns, and post-operative wounds. Active wound care treatments including film and foam dressings, hydrogels, alginates, and hydrocolloids keep the wound wet and promote healing without occluding it.

According to Data Bridge Market Research the active wound care market in developing regions is witnessing a growth in terms of its adoption rate, due to growing demand for advanced treatment for chronic wounds, favorable reimbursement policies, rising ageing population and increasing R&D investment for novel healthcare solutions.

Now the question is which are the regions that active wound care market players should target? Data Bridge Market Research has estimated market leaders to target North America developing regions to help them in attaining better volume of revenue generation.

Some of the major players operating in the active wound care market are

Mölnlycke Health Care AB. (Sweden)

Smith & Nephew plc (UK)

Medline Industries, Inc. (US)

AVITA Medical (UK)

ConvaTec Inc. (UK)

Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (US)

Human BioSciences (US)

Stryker Corporation (US)

Organogenesis Inc. (US)

Wright Medical Group N.V. (US)

Global Active Wound Care Market Scope and Market Size

The active wound care market is segmented on the basis of product type, indication, wound type and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meager growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Product Type

Allograft

Synthetic Skin Grafts

Xenografts

Collagen Dressings

Amniotic Tissue Grafts

Growth Factors

The growth factors is further sub segmented into platelet derived growth factor (PDGF), platelet rich plasma (PRP), epidermal growth factors (EGF), basic fibroblast growth factors (BFGF), granulocyte colony stimulating factor (G-CSF), talactoferrin ALFA, thrombin peptide and keratinocyte growth factor (KGF).

Indication

Burns

Diabetic Foot Ulcers

Pressure Ulcers

Lower Limb Ulcers

On the basis of indication, the active wound care market is segmented into burns, diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers and lower limb ulcers.

Wound Type

Chronic Wounds

Acute Wound

The chronic wounds are further sub-segmented into pressure ulcers, diabetic foot ulcers, venous ulcers and other chronic wounds. The acute wound is further sub segmented into surgical and traumatic wounds and burns.

End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Diagnostic Centers

Home Care Settings

Others

Active Wound Care Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rise in the diseases and conditions affecting wound healing capabilities

Acute wounds, chronic wounds, and surgical wounds all have a deleterious impact on the wound healing process. Over the last decade, the occurrence of acute, chronic, and surgical wounds has increased dramatically which is further anticipated to propel the growth of the market.

Increase in the geriatric population

The ageing population is more prone to the development of conditions such as acute wounds, chronic wounds, and surgical wounds. Wounds are more common in the elderly population which is a contributing to the market growth.

Increasing incidence of various lifestyle disorders

Diabetic foot ulcers, venous leg ulcers, and pressure ulcers are just a few of the lifestyle diseases that can contribute to chronic wounds will further accelerate the market growth.

Opportunities

In addition, the growing awareness of proper wound care management and rising potential in the advancing economies will further provide potential opportunities for the growth of the active wound care market in the coming years.

Restraints/Challenges

On the other hand, the increased cost of Active wound care products is further projected to impede the growth of the active wound care market in the timeline period. However, the dangers regarding with the usage of advanced wound care products which might further challenge the growth of the active wound care market in the near future.

This active wound care market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on the active wound care market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

COVID-19 Impact on Active Wound Care Market

The COVID-19 had a negative impact on the active wound care market. During the first half of the projection period, the COVID-19 epidemic will have an influence on the wound care market. Because of the lockdowns, the elective surgeries were cancelled or postponed, and rising skin injuries among COVID-19 medical care workers, the wound care industry was negatively impacted. However, with the rapid development of vaccine, countries have opened their international borders, as a result, the active wound care market is expected to impel post COVID-19 period.

Recent Development

Integra LifeSciences finalised the acquisition of Acell Inc. in January 2021. Both of them are excited to keep pushing the boundaries of wound care innovation.

ConvaMaxTM, a hyper absorbent wound dressing for the management of highly oozing wounds such as leg ulcers, diabetic foot ulcers, and others, was released by ConvaTec Group Plc in January 2020. As a result of the introduction of new therapy systems.

Active Wound Care Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The active wound care market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, product type, indication, wound type and end user as referenced above.

The countries covered in the active wound care market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the active wound care market due to the occurrence of a large population base. Furthermore, the rise in the patient pool in several countries and growing aging population will further boost the growth of the active wound care market in the region during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is projected to observe significant amount of growth of the active wound care market due to the shift in the lifestyles leading and rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases. Moreover, the rising number of surgeries performed is further anticipated to propel the growth of the active wound care market in the region in the coming years.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter's five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Healthcare Infrastructure growth Installed base and New Technology Penetration

The active wound care market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in healthcare expenditure for capital equipment, installed base of different kind of products for active wound care market, impact of technology using life line curves and changes in healthcare regulatory scenarios and their impact on the active wound care market. The data is available for historic period 2010-2020.

