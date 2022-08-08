Medical Videoscope Market Business Outlook and Future Scope 2030 | Research Report

Endoscopy cameras and light sources are the potential target areas for investment by the key players in the medical videoscope market

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Endoscopy cameras and light sources are the potential target areas for investment by the key players in the medical videoscope market, due to technological innovations in these devices. The endoscopy camera segment is poised to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period, owing to advanced imaging features offered by these cameras.

Sophisticated visualization systems with high-definition cameras, narrow band imaging, and magnification systems have revolutionized minimally invasive surgeries by offering accurate visibility and improved picture quality during endoscopy procedures. This has led to increase in demand for medical videoscope across various visualization and screening interventions.

A medical videoscope is an optical medical instrument that helps to screen and execute diagnostic interventions inside the hollow cavities and visceral organs of the body, such as the gastrointestinal (GI) tract, brain, lungs, abdomen, and others. The increase in number of endoscopic procedures due to the growing ailments, such as abdominal pain, ulcers, digestive tract bleeding, abnormal growths in the colon, and other abdominal & gastrointestinal diseases, is expected to boost the market growth.

The major factors that drive the global medical videoscope market are technological advancements in the visualization systems (3D cameras to improve image and video quality), rise in preference for minimal invasive surgeries, and increase in endoscopy procedures. In addition, the unmet medical demands in developing countries and miniaturization of videoscopic devices offer lucrative opportunities for growth of this market. However, lack of skilled professionals and high costs associated with medical videoscope restrain the market growth.

Endoscopy cameras is anticipated to dominate the visualization & documentation segment, accounting for over one-fifth of total share in 2015. This is attributed to the incorporation of advanced technologies in endoscopy cameras such as ultra-high definition and 4-light emitting diode (LED) multi-light technology, which enhances the video quality.

Laparoscopy segment dominated the application segment with one-third share, in 2015 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.0%. In response to the growing obese population, minimal invasive surgeries, such as laparoscopy, are currently in high demand globally, especially used for weight reduction (bariatric surgeries). Laparoscopy device companies are inclined towards manufacturing robot-assisted endoscopy devices and sophisticated endoscopy cameras with 4 LED multi-light technology to ease the overall procedure.

Key findings of Medical Videoscope Market:

Capsule endoscopy is projected to be grow at the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2030

Hospital was the highest revenue-generating end user segment in 2015, and is expected to continue its dominance ahead as well.

North America dominated the global medical videoscope market, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5%.

Laparoscopy application occupied nearly one-third of the total market in 2021.

India is the fastest growing country market in Asia-Pacific region, registering a CAGR of 11.0%.

Asia-Pacific and LAMEA collectively accounted for one-third of the total medical videoscope market, and are expected to continue this trend due to rise in geriatric population & targeted diseases, specifically in China, India, and other developing economies. Rise in disposable income, improvement in healthcare funding, and high populace demanding endoscopic procedures drive the growth of the medical videoscope market in Asia-Pacific.

The major companies profiled in the report include Conmed Corporation, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, HOYA Corporation (Pentax Medical), KARL STORZ GmbH & Co. KG, Olympus Corporation, Richard Wolf GmbH, Smith & Nephew, Plc, Stryker Corporation, Hill Rom Holding, Inc. (Welch Allen, Inc.), and XION GmbH.

