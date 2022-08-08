MDC and partners will host free Conservation Family Fun Day Aug. 22 in Cameron

Body

Cameron, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) and partners will host a free Conservation Family Fun Day from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, August 22 at the Cameron Regional YMCA, 1903 N Walnut St. The YMCA and University of Missouri Extension are co-hosts for an event designed to connect people with nature and the outdoors.

Staff from MDC, DeKalb County University Extension, and other public agencies will give demonstrations and host activities. Conservation agents Cpl. Caleb Pryor and K9 Waylon, part of MDC’s new canine unit, will give demonstrations and meet with visitors. Other exhibits or outdoor skills activities will include tree stand safety, water rescue, archery station, furs, and displays of native reptiles and amphibians.

This event is open to all ages. Participants can visit with MDC and partner staff and ask questions about fishing spots, upcoming hunting seasons, wildlife trends, and habitat management on private lands. COVID-19 safety precautions will be observed.

For more information, visit the Cameron Regional YMCA website at https://www.ymca.org/, or call MDC’s Northwest Regional office at (816) 271-3100.