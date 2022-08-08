Attorney General Ashley Moody News Release

VIDEO: Attorney General Moody Releases Back to School: Digital Dangers to Help Parents Protect Kids Online

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Attorney General Ashley Moody today released

Back to School: Digital Dangers

to help parents protect children as another academic year begins. The free resource focuses on dangers students may face while traveling to and from school, as well as threats on social media.

Back to School: Digital Dangers

is designed to help parents start a conversation with students about the dangers of texting while driving, online predators and illicit drugs commonly laced with deadly fentanyl.

Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “New challenges have emerged in the tech age—including digital drug dealers selling deadly fentanyl over social media, human traffickers who attempt to lure children online, and even texting while driving jeopardizing road safety. As schools start, I am releasing Back to School: Digital Dangers to warn parents about these threats and encourage them to talk to their children about how to stay safe.”

Back to School: Digital Dangers is free to download and contains important public safety information, such as:



Drugs are much more dangerous due to fentanyl being prevalent in the illicit supply. Just one counterfeit pill laced with the substance is enough to kill;

Criminals lurk on social media to prey on unsuspecting children;

Never use mobile devices while operating a vehicle and other safe driving habits; and

Additional resources and tips for parents to help further educate their children about online safety. To view Back to School: Digital Dangers , click here . The quick-reference brochure also provides information on other resources from Attorney General Moody about the dangers of fentanyl, synthetic opioids and the most dangerous time on the road for young drivers:



2022 Online Safety Toolkit ; and