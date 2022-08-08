Dr Taheri of Aurses Healthcare Opens New Paradigm in the Field of Minimally Invasive Surgery
Robotic assisted surgical procedures allow for complex surgical procedures with spectacular results.LONG BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As a team of dedicated medical practitioners, Aurses Healthcare is renowned for its ability to provide quality healthcare in a friendly and professional environment. Specializing in a broad range of surgical procedures such as vascular surgeries including but not limited to dialysis access surgeries, limb salvage, aortic surgeries, venous procedures, general surgical procedures, minimally invasive surgical procedures. The clinic prides itself on its ability to offer centralized and comprehensive surgical care unique from the other Long Beach surgeons within the community. As such, Dr. Hamed Taheri, M.D. RPVI, FSVS, of Aurses Healthcare also performs robotic surgical procedures whenever possible for numbers of reasons.
“Robotic assisted surgery provides me with a great deal more accuracy in performing minimally invasive surgical procedures,” says Dr. Taheri. “Not only, there is less intraoperative bleeding, but shorter length of the hospitalization and less postoperative pain make robotic surgery more attractive.”
Robotic surgery offers the surgeon three-dimensional (3D) vision with progressive 15 times magnification, technology to assess for tissue blood perfusion (night vision), as well as full arms articulation within the patient, Dr. Taheri explains, noting that almost all the procedures which were being performed with laparoscopy can all be done now with robot assistance.
“At Aurses Healthcare, we have been utilizing the Davinci Robot to perform many surgeries, such as outpatient, cholecystectomy (gallbladder removal), hernia repairs, colon resection, and more,” he adds. “There is less bleeding during the surgical procedure, so our patients experience less postoperative pain with very small incisions and a faster recovery time. It makes an incredible difference!”
In general, some of the most common performed surgical procedures include robotic assisted laparoscopic herniorrhaphy, cholecystectomy, appendectomy, colon resection and more. For more details, or to book an appointment, visit the Aurses Healthcare website at www.aurseshealthcare.com.
About Aurses Healthcare
Founded to create a surgical practice that offers centralized and comprehensive surgical care unique from the other Long Beach doctors within the community, Aurses Healthcare offers minimally invasive, on-site procedures aimed to cater to patients receiving medical care in an outpatient setting. A surgical clinic that provides consultations for both vascular and general surgical problems is also available.
The clinic’s surgeon, Dr. Hamed Taheri, M.D, RPVI, FSVS, is a double-boarded surgeon from the American Board of Surgery in general and vascular surgery. With extensive expertise in interventional radiology, endovascular, robotic and minimally invasive surgeries, Dr. Taheri has single-handedly raised the bar among all other Long Beach doctors.
