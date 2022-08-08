Lantern Finance Launches on BSC, Aims To Reshape The Industry

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Lantern team is pleased to announce the introduction of its project. Lantern is a decentralized ecosystem designed to provide solutions to the myriads of problems confronting humanity across different fields. The Lantern team intends to achieve this by tokenizing several factors, including real estate, transportation, and student lifestyles.





Lantern Area Of Target

Real Estate Sector

With Lantern fully launched, property owners will enjoy easy access when they intend to list their properties for sale. Lantern will eliminate middlemen and provide confidentiality between clients and sellers.

Transportation Sector

Lantern will enable flight booking, refine the entire driving sector, and create a sustainable system for both drivers and passengers. Users will be able to process their passports and other relevant travel documents.

Student Sector

Students at all levels will enjoy access to educational resources, welfare packages, and online inter-campus quizzes.

Lantern Token

Being a project that's built on the Binance Smart Chain, Lantern has a BEP-20 compliant token with the ticket "LTN." LTN will be used to access a wide range of products and services in the ecosystem. LTN will also be used as a means of exchange when purchasing items on the Lantern website. The Lantern team will list LTN on major exchanges.

Lantern Tokenomics

Token name: LANTERN



Blockchain: Binance Smart Chain

Contract Address: 0x3728B8a92217d348F34b34672670d679233eB764

Symbol: LTN

Total supply: 100,000,000

Decimal: 18





RoadMap

According to the project's roadmap, the Lantern team plans to engage in so many activities during the project's phase one. The activities include launching Lanternfinance.io, Lantern drop, marketing and promotion. During phase two, the team will roll out drums to launch the Lantern token ICO. The team also plans to launch LanternSwap, Pancakeswap, and Juldswap.

Project Team

The Lantern team is led by King Nelson who doubles as the Chief Executive Officer of the project. With his wealth of experience, King will pilot the affairs of Lantern and take the project to the next level. Other members of the team are experienced with a track record of building and supporting decentralized applications.

About Lantern

Lantern is a project built on the Binance Smart Chain with a mission to refine various industries by offering custom-based solutions using the power of blockchain technology. Its native token, LTN, has a wide range of use-cases, including for the payment of goods and services on the Lantern ecosystem. Users can also use LTN to participate in the governance structure of the project. The focus of Lantern is to revolutionize sectors like real estate, transportation, and education, by creating personalized experience through its decentralized social chatApp.

When fully launched, Lantern will be a 100% decentralized platform that various sectors of the economy benefit from. The Lantern team plans to develop a decentralized chat app where students can network and also get access to educational resources. Access to the decentralized chat app will be through the LTN token. Lantern will also use the app to provide other services like flight booking, utilities, and payment of cab fees. Thankfully, the app will also support fiat currencies, so you don't need to convert your local currencies into crypto before using the app.

