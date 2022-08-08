Global Litigation Funding Investment Market Share Likely to Grow At a CAGR of 9% By 2030 - Custom Market Insights
The global Litigation Funding Investment market is estimated at USD 12.2 billion to reach USD 25.8 billion by 2030 CAGR of roughly 9% in 2022 - 2030.SANDY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In 2021, the global Litigation Funding Investment market was estimated at USD12.2 billion and is projected to reach approximately USD 25.8 billion by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 9% between 2022 and 2030.
The report studies the Litigation Funding Investment market’s drivers and restraints, coupled with the impact they have on-demand during the projection period. Additionally, the report analyzes global opportunities present in the litigation funding investment market.
Growth Factors
The Litigation Funding Investment market is propelled by factors, including the surging trend for portfolio finance among investors. Additionally, a favorable regulatory environment concerning litigation funding together with the increasing presence of litigation funders in several countries is boosting the market growth. Also, its increasing demand in diversified industries is expected to drive the market. However, the unpredictable nature involving a high risk of returns is acting as a restraining factor.
Competitive Landscape/ Key Players Insights
Apex Litigation Finance, Burford Capital LLC, Augusta Ventures Ltd., Woodsford Litigation Funding Ltd., Harbour Litigation Funding Ltd., Omni Bridgeway, Deminor, and Balance Legal Capital LLP, are some of the key players operating in the litigation funding investment market. The market for litigation funding investment comprises large, medium, and small-sized players. These players are focusing on expanding their investment portfolio and attracting customers from varied industries to capture a large market share with the aim to reduce risks.
A comprehensive study on the strategies adopted by the major players is included in our research report, along with the services offered, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments and initiatives observed in the past three years. Further, we provide our clients with the leverage to modify the company list as per their requirements.
Some of the prominent players
Parabellum Capital
Bentham Capital
Juridica Investments
Burford Capital LLC
Woodsford Litigation Funding Ltd
Apex Litigation Finance
Omni Bridgeway
The global Litigation Funding Investment market is segmented as follows:
By Type
Commercial Litigation
Bankruptcy Claim
International Litigation
Others
By Enterprise Size
Large
SMEs
By End User
BFSI
Manufacturing
Media & Entertainment
IT & Telecom
Healthcare
Others
By Region/Geography
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
France
The UK
Spain
Germany
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
Australia
South Korea
Rest of Asia Pacific
The Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Kuwait
South Africa
Rest of the Middle East & Africa
Latin America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of Latin America
