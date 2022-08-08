Submit Release
Supplies delivery service for Edf. Polytec Garden (Bloco 1) suspended today to facilitate nucleic acid tests for households

MACAU, August 8 - As the Health Bureau has arranged for the households in the newly added Red Code Zone Edf. Polytec Garden (Bloco 1) to undergo nucleic acid sampling in the afternoon today (8 August), the Subsistence Team has to suspend the service of delivering supplies from relatives and friends for the households in Edf. Polytec Garden (Bloco 1) originally scheduled for 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm. Relevant households are advised to ask their relatives and friends not to send supplies to the site today.

The Subsistence Team has completed screening and delivery of food packs and other supplies for the households in Edf. Polytec Garden (Bloco 1), and has set up temporary nucleic acid sampling station and frontline coordination station in the lockdown and precautionary zone. For any enquiries about pandemic prevention measures, the public may call the enquiry hotline of the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre at 2870 0800.

