Booth Availability Doubled Exhibitor’s Fee for Macao SME Exhibition Area at the 27th MIF Lowered to MOP 500

MACAU, August 8 - The 27th “Macao International Trade and Investment Fair” (MIF) organised by the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) will be held at Cotai Expo, the Venetian Macao from 20 to 22 October 2022. At this year’s MIF, number of booths in the "Macao SME Exhibition Area" is doubled to 160 and a discounted exhibitor’s fee, MOP 500 – is offered to eligible Macao small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), helping them to explore business opportunities. Interested enterprises are welcome to register online from 8 to 22 August on IPIM’s online system.

SME Exhibition Area booths has been doubled to 160 to help enterprises explore business opportunities

MIF has strengthened its local involvement in recent years to help enterprises explore business opportunities for further development, transformation and startups by joining the event, supporting their growth in the city.

The 27th MIF will further expand the SME Exhibition Area, with the number of booths increased from 80 to 160, with the aim of boosting consumption in Macao through the event and helping local enterprises expand market. The fair is expected to cover a wide range of areas including Macao local food and souvenirs, trendy products, home furnishings and electronic appliances, health and lifestyle products, cultural and creative newcomers bazaar, as well as business services area (MICE services, education, logistics, trade, e-commerce, POS systems and design), including "Made in Macao" products, "Macao Brands", Macao agents of products from Portuguese-speaking countries. Local SMEs are welcome to participate in the exhibition.

Exhibitor’s fee lowered to MOP 500 to help local enterprises

The 27th MIF will continue to provide a discounted exhibitor’s fee of MOP500 to eligible Macao SMEs to encourage them to join in the event. The registration of 27th MIF will for the first time fully adopt online registration to streamline the application process. Interested companies can submit their applications through IPIM's online application system (macaomice.ipim.gov.mo) between 8 and 22 August. For enquiries and detailed instruction of using the online application system, please call (853) 2882 8711. The available discounted booths are limited. If the booths are overbooked, a luck draw will be conducted. Due to limited availability, a draw will be conducted to select the participants if applications are oversubscribed. The organiser reserves the right of final decision on the arrangements.