MACAU, August 8 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that the overall residential property price index for April - June 2022 decreased by 0.3% over the previous period (March - May 2022) to 258.7. The indices for the Macao Peninsula (259.0) and Taipa & Coloane (257.7) dropped by 0.2% and 0.5% respectively.

The index for existing residential units (276.5) went down by 0.2%; the index for those in Taipa & Coloane (305.1) fell by 0.6% while that for the Macao Peninsula (269.3) stayed flat over the previous period. Analysed by age of building, the indices for residential units of buildings between 6 and 10 years old and for those between 11 and 20 years old dropped by 0.5% and 0.1% respectively, whereas the index for those of 5 years old or less grew by 0.4%. Meanwhile, the index for pre-sale residential units (307.7) rose by 0.3%.

The index for residential units with a usable floor area between 50 and 74.9 square metres decreased by 1.1%, while the index for those with a floor area of 100 square metres and over went up by 1.4%.

Analysed by quarter, the overall residential property price index in the second quarter of 2022 decreased by 0.4% from the first quarter.