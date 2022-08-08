Submit Release
The Pavilion B, table tennis room and the Sport Easy Service Center of Tap Seac Multisport Pavilion and D. Bosco College Sports Centre - Swimming Pool will reopen from 9 August

MACAU, August 8 - As most of the sports facilities of the Sport Bureau have been reopened in an orderly manner from August 2, the other sports facilities including the Pavilion B, table tennis room and the Sport Easy Service Center of Tap Seac Multisport Pavilion and D. Bosco College Sports Centre - Swimming Pool will reopen tomorrow (August 9) to allow the public to take part in sports activities.

To prevent the risk of epidemic infection, precautionary measures will continue to apply: users are required to wear masks properly inside the venue, check body temperature, present "Macao Health Code" and scan “Visit Record (Venue QR Code)” at the entrance. Sports Bureau will keep enforcing cleansing and disinfection at all venues and call on the public to jointly fight against the disease by maintaining good personal and environmental hygiene and keeping social distance when using public sports facilities.

The Sports Bureau urges the public to pay closer attention to personal and environmental hygiene, to avoid over-gathering after entering the facilities and to make concerted efforts in pandemic prevention while using the sports facilities. For more details, please visit the Sports Bureau's website www.sport.gov.mo or call the hotline 2823 6363.

