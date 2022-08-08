MACAU, August 8 - The probabilities of issuing severe weather warning signals

Update Time: 2022-08-08 23:00

Signals Forecast Period Probability Typhoon Signal No.1 In effect Typhoon Signal No.3 Day time on 9th. Relatively High Typhoon Signal No.8 Night time on 9th. Medium "blue" Storm Surge Warning Afternoon on 9th. Relatively High "yellow" Storm Surge Warning Relatively low to medium

The tropical cyclone signal No.1 was issued at 19:00, the chance of issuing tropical cyclone signal no.3 is relatively high tomorrow. The broad low pressure over the central part of the South China Sea has intensified into a tropical depression. It will generally move towards the western coast of Guangdong to Hainan Island.

Under the influence of the broad circulation, its rainband will bring unsettled weather to Macao. Winds in Macao will intensify with occasional heavy showers and thunderstorms from Tuesday (9th) to Wednesday (10th).

Meanwhile, as it is during the high phase of the astronomical tide, under the combined influence of the storm surge and persisted rain, flooding is expected to occur in low-lying areas on 10th and 11th, from early morning to morning. The public is advised to take precautions in advance and pay attention to the latest news.

Remarks: The probabilities of issuing severe weather warning signals for the next one or two days are provided in the table. Public can learn the possibility of being affected by the tropical cyclone over the specific period of time in Macao so that necessary precautions can be well prepared earlier. Please keep notice of our latest information.