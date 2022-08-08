Cholesterol API Market to Surpass US$ 426.9 Mn by 2032 Amid Surging Use in Liposome Formulation | Future Market Insights, Inc.

U.S. Cholesterol API market is projected to exhibit growth at a lucrative CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period, finds FMI. India is set to exhibit a CAGR of nearly 5.9% in the South Asia cholesterol API market during the forecast period. As per FMI, the country is projected to generate a share of nearly 7.5% by the end of 2032

As per Future Market Insights' latest industry analysis, the global cholesterol API market was valued at around US$ 258.4 Mn in 2021 and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.7% over the forecast period (2022-2032). The global market is estimated to be valued at US$ 426.9 Mn in 2032.



Liposomes are a very important part of any drug delivery system with many beneficial properties such as easy preparation, bilayer structure assembling the cellular membrane, and high biocompatibility. Extensive efforts have been dedicated to the use of cholesterol in liposome-based formulations.

Cholesterol, being an integral part of any biological membrane, plays a significant role in liposomal formulations. Liposomes with higher cholesterol content are highly stable.

According to a study by Ascension Sciences published in December 2020, parameters like stability, size, and encapsulation efficiency are used during liposome formulation. Stability of a liposome formulation is greatly influenced by the amount of cholesterol present. A higher percentage of cholesterol favors the development of larger liposomes with less encapsulation effectiveness and higher drug retention.

Despite various applications of liposomes, including diagnosis, food products, gene delivery, drug & vaccine delivery, and biosensor manufacturing, their use is severely constrained by their physicochemical instability. Cholesterol plays a crucial role in the stability of a liposomal membrane.

Moreover, cholesterol affects fluidity, drug retention, phospholipid packing, transition temperature (Tm), permeability, elasticity, membrane strength, and plasma stability. Researchers are set to use cholesterol as a promising substance for the stability of liposomes.

Owing to the aforementioned factors, the global cholesterol API market is set to gain traction over the forecast period.

Key Takeaways: Cholesterol API Market

By source, the animal-derived segment held approximately 52.7% of the cholesterol API market share in 2021 owing to their easy availability and low cost.

of the cholesterol API market share in 2021 owing to their easy availability and low cost. By manufacturing process, the GMP segment is set to generate a market share of around 65.9% by 2032.

by 2032. By end user, the monoclonal antibodies segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period.

during the forecast period. East Asia cholesterol API market is expected to showcase the highest CAGR of 5.6% among all other regions from 2022 to 2032.

among all other regions from 2022 to 2032. The U.S. cholesterol API market is anticipated to exhibit growth at a lucrative CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period.





“Rising demand for RNA vaccines and monoclonal antibodies is projected to drive growth in the next decade. Besides, increasing use of liposomal formulations in drug delivery systems is set to propel sales of cholesterol APIs across the globe,” says an analyst of Future Market Insights.

Competitive Landscape: Cholesterol API Market

The cholesterol API market is highly fragmented and it includes a variety of regional, start-up, and established companies. In order to increase their market share, key players are signing a large number of agreements and engaging in mergers & acquisitions, as well as collaborations.

For instance,

In May 2021 , CordenPharma and the Otto-von-Guericke-University of Magdeburg, Germany developed a scalable synthesis of pharma-grade cholesterol which is used as part of the lipid cocktail for the assembly of effective mRNA-based vaccines.

, CordenPharma and the Otto-von-Guericke-University of Magdeburg, Germany developed a scalable synthesis of pharma-grade cholesterol which is used as part of the lipid cocktail for the assembly of effective mRNA-based vaccines. In May 2020, Evonik announced €25m first stage of a new long-term program to support the high demand for contract manufacturing of APIs and advanced intermediates across Europe.

Cholesterol API Market Outlook by Category

By Source:

Animal Derived

Plant Derived

Synthetic





By Manufacturing Process:

GMP

Non – GMP

By End User:

RNA Vaccines

Monoclonal Antibodies

Others



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

The Middle East and Africa (MEA)





Get More Insights on Cholesterol API Market

Future Market Insights offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the cholesterol API market in its latest study, presenting a historical demand assessment of 2017 – 2021 and projections for 2022 – 2032.

The research study is based on the source (animal-derived, plant-derived, and synthetic), manufacturing process (GMP and non-GMP), and end user (RNA vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, and others) across seven key regions of the world.

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand Side Trends

1.3. Supply Side Trends

1.4. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

2.3. Inclusions and Exclusions

3. Key Market Trends

3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

3.2. Product Innovation / Development Trends

4. Value Added Insights

4.1. Cholesterol API Price Per Kilogram, by Region

4.1.1. GMP

4.1.2. Non-GMP

4.2. Triglycerides Market Insights

4.2.1. End User Market Insights

4.3. Product Adoption Analysis by Region

4.4. Product Features/USPs Analysis

4.5. Regulatory Landscape

4.6. Key Marketing & Promotional Strategies Adopted by Companies

4.7. PESTLE Analysis

4.8. Porter’s Analysis

To Continue TOC…

