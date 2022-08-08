Microbe Formulas Sponsors Women-Only “Queens of the Greens” Golf Event

Microbe Formulas: Meridian, Idaho

Treasure Valley Health Company Supports Their Local Meridian Chamber of Commerce by Sponsoring the Women in Leadership Golf Networking Event

MERIDIAN, ID, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Wednesday, August 12th at 8:00 AM MT, the Meridian Chamber of Commerce is hosting the “Queens of the Greens” Women’s Golf Event at Lakeview Golf Course in Meridian, Idaho. This event will generate networking opportunities by providing a 9-hole tournament, golf clinic lessons, and a fashion show luncheon for local women in leadership.

At the event on Friday, the participating women will have the opportunity to either play in the 9-hole scramble, or participate in the clinic where women will learn how to chip, drive, and putt. Additionally, there will be a fashion show awards luncheon followed by over a dozen raffle prizes. In the 9-hole scramble, each hole is sponsored by a local business where they will provide their unique hole experience.

Meridian-based health company, Microbe Formulas, will be onsite as a hole sponsor for the event. In addition to sponsoring a hole, Microbe will sponsor the “Toilet Bowl Trophy,” as well as provide a raffle basket to give away their Poop Pack Kit and their Gut Cleanse Kit. Microbe has been an active member of the chamber for almost three years. The Meridian Chamber of Commerce is a membership organization that provides ways for local companies to become involved in the community through business advocacy, leadership opportunities, networking, and promotion of individual businesses.

Shawnda Huffman, VP of Communications for Microbe and Co-Chair for the Women in Leadership Committee, shares, “This is the perfect event for women who are first-time golfers and also experienced golfers. This was such an awesome event last year, and I am looking forward to being out there for the second year in a row as I will be playing on Microbe’s team and supporting the committee's hard work to pull off this event.”

This year, the Women in Leadership Committee decided to donate proceeds to the Women’s and Children’s Alliance (WCA). The WCA provides secure emergency and transitional shelter programs in confidential locations with round-the-clock staff assistance. The shelters have private rooms and common living facilities for women and children who are fleeing domestic and/or sexual assault.

Kiersten Rasmussen, Marketing and Communications Coordinator for the Meridian Chamber of Commerce, says, “This is my favorite event of the year! It is so great to see local women and businesses come together to not only support a great cause like the WCA, but also gain knowledge on the golf course while providing networking opportunities with other leaders of Meridian. This Friday can’t come soon enough!”



Those looking to participate in the event can visit the Meridian Chamber website to register.

About Microbe Formulas: Microbe Formulas is a wellness company and leader in foundational health. With their all-natural ingredients and cutting-edge proprietary technology, Microbe facilitates health journeys, all in the hopes of saying “Welcome to the real you.”

For additional information, please contact Caylie Shelton, Public Relations Manager for

Microbe Formulas, at caylie.shelton@microbeformulas.com.

