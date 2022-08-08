Global Mechanical Face Seals Market Share Likely to Reach at a CAGR of 7% By 2030 - Custom Market Insights
The market size for the global Mechanical Face Seals market was around USD 3.2 million in the year 2021 and a CAGR of 7% to account for USD 4.1 million by 2030.SANDY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The market size for the global Mechanical Face Seals market was estimated at around USD 3.2 million in the year 2021 and is projected to witness a CAGR of nearly 7% to account for USD 4.1 million by 2030. The report includes an analysis of the mechanical face seals market’s driving and restraining factors, along with opportunities existing in the market. Moreover, the report scrutinizes opportunities present in the global mechanical face seals market.
Mechanical Face Seals Market: Overview
Mechanical Face Seals, commonly known as heavy-duty seals, toric seals, lifetime seals, floating seals, and duo cone seals, are designed for rotating applications in extreme environmental conditions. These seals deliver long lifecycles owing to their robust construction characteristic. Further, they protect machinery from corrosion coupled with temperature resistance.
Regional Overview
The Asia Pacific is estimated to dominate the Mechanical Face Seals market in 2021. However, the North American region is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The surge in investments concerning public infrastructure in the region is expected to propel market growth. Also, the growth of the automotive and aerospace industry in creating ample growth opportunities in the region. In Europe, the majority of demand is generated by the aerospace, chemicals, marine, and rail industry. Whereas, in the Middle East & Africa region, the oil & gas sector is the major industry.
Key Players Insights
The market for mechanical face seals is highly fragmented with the presence of several local players operating locally. Big players are focused on mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships, with an aim to extend their product portfolio and diversify their geographical reach.
The market analysis chapter exclusively includes details for major players in the global mechanical face seals market. This includes insights on the business overview, product overview, financial statements, and the key initiatives taken by the players. Further, we provide the customer with the leverage to customize the list of players to be included.
Some of the prominent players
Caterpillar
Enduro Bearings Industrial
FTL Technology
Goetze
SKF
The global mechanical face seals market is segmented as follows:
By Type
Lifetime Seals
Floating Seals
Duo Cone Seals
Toric Seals
Heavy Duty Seals
By Application
Tracked Vehicles
Agriculture Machines
Conveyor Systems
Mining Machines
Heavy Trucks
Tunnel Boring Machines
Axles
Others
By Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
France
The UK
Spain
Germany
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
Australia
South Korea
Rest of AsiaPacific
The Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Kuwait
South Africa
Rest of the Middle East & Africa
Latin America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of Latin America
