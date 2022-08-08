Hiker Assisted off Garfield Ridge in Franconia

CONTACT:

August 8, 2022

Franconia, NH – On Sunday, August 7, at approximately 3:15 p.m., NH Fish and Game was notified of a hiker that had suffered a lower leg injury while hiking along the Garfield Ridge Trail in Franconia. Bree Wagner, 41, of York, West Australia was hiking the Garfield Ridge section of the Appalachian Trail hoping to make it to the Garfield Shelter. Unfortunately, there were multiple wet rocks along the route, which caused Wagner to slip, fall, and injure her lower leg. Her hiking partner was able to call 911 for help as Wagner was unable to bear weight and walk further.

Conservation Officers and members from Lakes Region Search and Rescue and Pemigewasset Valley Search and Rescue teams responded to carry Wagner to the Skookumchuck Trailhead. Skookumchuck is a steady 7.9 mile out and back trail leading up to Garfield Ridge. Conditions of the carry-out were brutal due to the heat and humidity throughout the day and into the evening. Additionally, some members of both teams had already assisted in a carry-out further north earlier that day. The rescuers reached Wagner, packaged her in a litter and started carrying her down at approximately 7:50 p.m. The crew reached the trailhead to an awaiting ambulance at 11:30 p.m.

The NH Fish and Game would like to thank the volunteers that assist with these carry-outs. Members of these groups work tirelessly when needed and are always willing to give up what they are doing to help a hiker in need. For information regarding the HikeSafe program visit www.hiksafe.com. For additional information regarding the New Hampshire Outdoor Council visit www.nhoutdoorcouncil.org.