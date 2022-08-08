Blackout Fabric Market to total US$ 17.92 Billion by 2032, amid extensive deployment for Ambient Lighting: Future Market Insights, Inc.

As per Future Market Insights, in 2022, North America is expected to account for a market share exceeding 31% with regard to blackout fabric sales. Rapid urbanization, as well as semi-urban areas in North America, are expected to significantly contribute to and drive revenue of the blackout fabric market

The global demand for blackout fabric is projected to increase at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period between 2022 and 2032, reaching a total of US$ 17.92 Billion in 2032, according to a report from Future Market Insights. From 2017 to 2021, sales witnessed significant growth, registering a CAGR of 3.5%.



The global market for blackout fabric laminates is anticipated to witness significant growth due to various potential advantages such as design aesthetic flexibility, lightweight, low maintenance, quick installation, and so on. Blackout fabric laminates can also preserve efficiency and cut energy costs by up to one-fourth, the requirement in emerging businesses for blackout fabric laminates.

Mounting sales of such laminations are predicted to garner handsome growth in the blackout fabric market over the 2022-2032 forecast period. Increase in the number of smart homes in developing countries due to economic growth is fuelling the blackout fabric market. High volume demand for a healthy lifestyle is spurring demand for blackout fabric.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

In terms of revenue, the 2-3 ply segment to hold a 55.5% revenue share in 2022

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8% from 2022 to 2032.

Over the forecast period, the above 3 Ply segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2%.

North America to account for 31% of the blackout fabric market share in 2022

From 2022 to 2032, photography laboratories to emerge as the primary end user, growing at a 6.5% CAGR





“As urbanization expands, cities are investing in smart homes, with specific emphasis on ambient lighting and light filtering. Hence, uptake of blackout fabrics across key application areas is expected to rise significantly in forthcoming years,” says an analyst at FMI.

Market Competition

Prominent players in the industrial Blackout Fabric market are UNITEC Textile Decoration Co., Ltd., Etremonde Polycoaters Limited, Indiana Coated Fabrics, Hunter Douglas, Dunmore, Herculite, P.W. Greenhalgh & Company Limited, Sotexpro, Bandalux, Création Baumann and others. Some notable developments by manufacturers are

In November 2021, UNITEC Textile Decoration Co. Ltd released the Blackout Blinds Fabric Laminar URB8800 series, a newly developed roller blind fabric. It distinguishes itself from the previous roller blind fabric by having a fabric pattern on the front side and a coating on the back. As a result, it is fabric on both sides. The fabric texture is the same whether indoors or outdoors.

The Duette® LightLockTM system, which fits securely into the window frame and was released in January 2019 by Hunter Dougals, is the only one of its kind to provide such darkening effects. Its innovative U-shaped side channels have a black, ridged interior surface that traps and absorbs light from all angles, leaving rooms nearly dark.

More Insights Available

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global blackout fabric market, presenting historical analysis from 2017 to 2021 and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of End Use (Industrial Use, Schools and Colleges, Photography Laboratories, Hotels & Restaurants), Thickness (Up to 1 Ply, 2-3 Ply, Above 3 Ply), and across five major regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa).

About the Consumer Product Division at Future Market Insights

The consumer product team at Future Market Insights offers expert analysis, time-efficient research, and strategic recommendations with an objective to provide authentic insights and accurate results to help clients worldwide. With a repertoire of over 100+ reports and 1 million+ data points, the team has been analyzing the industry lucidly in 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides a brief analysis of key trends including competitive landscape, profit margin, and research development efforts.

Key Segments Covered in the Blackout Fabric Industry Analysis

Blackout Fabric Market by End Use:

Blackout Fabrics for Industrial Use

Blackout Fabrics for Schools and Colleges

Blackout Fabrics for Photography Laboratories

Blackout Fabrics for Hotels & Restaurants

Blackout Fabrics for Other End Uses





Blackout Fabric Market by Thickness:

Up to 1 Ply Blackout Fabric

2-3 Ply Blackout Fabric

Above 3 Ply Blackout Fabric





Blackout Fabric Market by Region:

North America Industrial Blackout Fabric Market

Latin America Industrial Blackout Fabric Market

Europe Industrial Blackout Fabric Market

Asia Pacific Industrial Blackout Fabric Market

Middle East & Africa Industrial Blackout Fabric Market





