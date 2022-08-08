Electric Vehicle Market to Reach USD 1566,378.14 Mn by 2029, Registering a CAGR of 24.00% - Data Bridge Market Research

Electric Vehicle Market

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Data Bridge Market Research in its report titled of Electric Vehicle Market offers comprehensive insights and detailed research on this market. The report covers the key factors that are propelling the growth of this market, untapped lucrative opportunities for manufacturers, latest trends and latest developments that are shaping the growth of the market and other valuable insights across different market segments.

Global Electric Vehicle Market was valued at USD 280,235.49 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 1566,378.14 million by 2029, registering a CAGR of 24.00% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) accounts for the largest propulsion type segment in the respective market owing to the availability of subsidies and support from the government. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, and pestle analysis.

Electric Vehicle Market Analysis:

In recent years, electric vehicles are being deployed to replace conventional ways of travel to decline environmental pollution. It has become highly important due to various technological advancements, such as low carbon emission and maintenance, smoother drive, reduced sound from engine and higher fuel economy.

This electric vehicle market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, the impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on the electric vehicle market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief. Our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Some of the major players operating in the electric vehicle market are

Ford Motor Company (US)

General Motors (US)

AUDI AG (Germany)

Kia Motors Corporation (South Korea)

Groupe Renault (France)

Groupe PSA (France)

SAIC Motor Corporation Limited (China)

Tesla (US)

Daimler AG (Germany)

BMW AG (Germany)

Hyundai Motor Company (South Korea)

BYD Company Ltd. (China)

Continental AG (Germany)

TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION (Japan)

Nissan Motor Co., LTD. (Japan)

Volkswagen AG (Germany)

AB Volvo (Sweden)

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Recent Developments:

* BYD launched four new electric vehicle models that are equipped with Blade batteries in Chongqing in April’2021. The new vehicle models are Qin Plus EV, E2 2021, Tang EV and Song Plus EV that are available with advanced battery safety features.

* Volkswagen showcased 7 seater EV ID.6 Crozz and ID.6 X in April’2021 along with FAW and SAIC in China. The vehicles come in two battery versions, including 58 kWh and 77 kWh along with four powertrain configurations.

Electric Vehicle Market Drivers:

* Electric Vehicle (EV) Sales

The increase in the electric vehicle (EV) sales across the globe acts as one of the major factors driving the growth of electric vehicle market. The consumer preference is rapidly inclining towards passenger and commercial electric vehicle (EV) due to the rising environmental consciousness.

* Sales of Luxury Vehicles

The increase in the production and sales of luxury cars across the globe owing to the rise in disposable income of population accelerate the market growth. The rise in demand for these enhanced vehicles escalate vehicle production.

* Demand for Fuel-Efficient

The increase in demand for fuel-efficient, low-emission and high-performance vehicles further influence the market. The presence of stringent government rules and regulations toward vehicle emission, and reduction in cost of electric vehicle batteries have a positive impact on the market growth.

Additionally, rapid urbanization, change in lifestyle, surge in investments and increased consumer spending positively impact the electric vehicle market.

* Opportunities

Furthermore, high demand for electric vehicles in the automotive and transportation sectors extends profitable opportunities to the market players in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Also, government initiatives pertaining to EVs will further escalate the growth of electric vehicle market.

Key Benefits:

* This research offers a comprehensive analysis of current trends, projections, and dynamics for the years, with the goal of assisting in the identification of current market opportunities.

* The individual market revenue of the major countries in each area is mapped.

* The research examines the Electric Vehicle Market circumstances on a regional and country-by-country basis.

* The Electric Vehicle Market’s major participants have been identified.

* To understand the competitive environment across geographies, this study assesses the competitive landscape and conducts a value chain analysis.

* An in-depth analysis of the Electric Vehicle Market’s segmentation within the market has been offered, which is predicted to aid in the current market opportunities.

Global Electric Vehicle Market Segmentations:

Component:

* Battery Cells and Packs

* On-Board Charger

* Infotainment System

* Others

Propulsion Type:

* Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs)

* Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs)

* Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs)

* Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles (FCEVs)

Charging Station Type:

* Normal Charging

* Super Charging

Class:

* Mid-Priced

* Luxury

Power Train:

* Parallel Hybrid

* Series Hybrid

* Combined Hybrid

Vehicle Type:

* Passenger Cars

* Two Wheelers

* Commercial Vehicles

Electric Vehicle Market Country Level Analysis

The countries covered in the electric vehicle market report are the U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Electric Vehicle Market Report Answers the Following Questions:

* What is the Growth rate of the Electric Vehicle Market?

* What will be the Electric Vehicle Market value in the future?

* Who are the major players operating in the Electric Vehicle Market ?

* What are the major countries covered in the Electric Vehicle Market ?

Table of Content: Global Electric Vehicle Market

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of the Electric Vehicle Market Report

Part 03: Global Electric Vehicle Market Landscape

Part 04: Global Electric Vehicle Market Sizing

Part 05: Global Electric Vehicle Market Segmentation By Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers and Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

