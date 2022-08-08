Water Treatment Chemicals Market Trend, Growing Technology Opportunities, Future Business Trends, Forecast to 2027

Global water treatment chemicals market

Asia-Pacific water treatment chemicals market, holding nearly two-fifths of the total share in 2019 & will continue leadership position during forecast period.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The water treatment chemicals market is analyzed based on regions and competitive landscape in each region is mentioned. Regions discussed in the study include North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa). These insights help to devise strategies and create new opportunities to achieve exceptional results.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest share of the global water treatment chemicals market, holding nearly two-fifths of the total share in 2019, and will continue its leadership position during the forecast period. Moreover, the region would portray the fastest CAGR of 5.4% from 2020 to 2027. The report also discusses regions including North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

Increase in demand for clean water for municipal & industrial applications, strict regulations regarding wastewater discharge, and rise in investments in the industrial sector propel the growth of the global water treatment chemicals market. Nevertheless, accessibility of alternative water treatment methods and ill-effects of chemicals during the water treatment impede the market growth. However, utilization of silver-based biocides in water treatment and increase in demand from emerging countries are anticipated to usher new opportunities in the near future.

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global water treatment chemicals market garnered $33.3 billion in 2019, and is projected to generate $46.5 billion by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 5.1% from 2020 to 2027.

Based on type, the corrosion inhibitors segment contributed to the largest market share in 2019, accounting for more than one-fifth of the global water treatment chemicals market, and is projected to maintain its lead status during the forecast period. This is attributed to the increase in demand to prevent corrosion in various equipment from the oil & gas sector, chemical, pulp & paper, and other industries. However, the scale inhibitors & dispersants segment is estimated to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.1% from 2020 to 2027. This is owing to the rise in demand for scale inhibitors to decrease the concentration of scale-forming compounds that accumulate in water and disposal wells, surface equipment, and flow lines.

Covid-19 Scenario:

Due to the lockdown and stringent regulation issued by the governments the manufacturing activities have been stopped. This has impacted the production volume. On the other hand, the supply chain disruptions have caused shortage of raw material which further affected the manufacturing activities.

The halt in industrial activities impacted the demand at the initial stages. However, the relaxation of restrictions are further anticipated to assist the market to recoup soon.

Leading players of the market-

1. Akzo Nobel N.V.

2. BASF SE

3. Baker Hughes Company

4. Kemira OYJ

5. Ecolab Inc.

6. SNF Floerger

7. Lonza Group AG

8. Suez SA

9. Solenis LLC

10. Dow Chemical Company.

