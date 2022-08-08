Mushroom Fermenter Market is estimated at US$ 1.4 Bn in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 2.4 Bn by 2032- Future Market Insights, Inc.

As per FMI, the U.S. is expected to account for around 75% of the total revenue share of the North America mushroom fermenter market by the end of 2032. In developed countries like the US and Canada, an increased demand for fermented mushrooms has been noticed from the food & beverage industry

The global mushroom fermenter market is set to witness growth rate of 5.6% over the forecast period (2022-2032), totaling around US$ 2.4 Bn by 2032.



Mushroom fermenter has a wider applicability in food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and cosmetics and personal care industries. It offers various benefits such as providing sufficient nutritional value to the food which boost the immune system. This is expected to result in an increasing demand for mushroom fermenter in the near future.

Alongside, the usage of mushroom fermenter in cosmetics industry is on a rise since past few years. Various products including skin care and hair care items such as anti-aging creams, skin whitening lotions, shampoo, conditioner, serum, hair dyes and others are made by using fermented product of mushroom mycelium. This is predicted to result in outperforming sales of mushroom fermenter over the next half decade.



Furthermore, fermented mushroom is also used in various pharmaceutical products and ayurvedic medicines to fight tumour and various cardiovascular diseases. Comprehending the above-mentioned factors, demand for mushroom fermenter is predicted to escalate at a significant rate over the forecast period (2022-2032).

Key Takeaways from Market Study

By type, mechanical agitation segment is expected to hold the largest share of mushroom fermenter market by 2032.

Based on application, the pharmaceutical segment will be the most remunerative in the global mushroom fermenter market during the forecast period.

North America is expected to dominate the global market, accounting for the largest value share of about 25% in 2022.

Demand for mushroom fermenter to rise at a healthy pace across China during the forecast period.





“The trend of veganism and consumption of healthy foods involving maximum nutritional value is anticipated to drive the mushroom fermenter market growth in the coming half decade”, says a Future Market Insights analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Manufacturers are adopting various marketing strategies such as new product launches, geographical expansion, merger and acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations to identify the interest of potential buyers and create a larger customer base.

Key Companies Profiled

Bioengineering AG

Eppendorf AG

DCI-Biolafitte

Sartorius AG

Infors AG

Yongxiang Machinery

Hangzhou Huihe Equipment Co., Ltd.

Applikon Biotechnology

GS Bio

Quanhe Fungi

MARUBISHI I&E (M) SDN. BHD.

Tongling Bio

Zhenjiang Ritai





Future Market Insights, in its new report, offers an impartial analysis of the global mushroom fermenter market, presenting historical data (2017-2021) and estimation statistics for the forecast period of 2022-2032.

The study offers compelling insights based on type (non-mechanical agitation and mechanical agitation) and application (chemical, food, pharmaceutical, and cosmetics and personal care) across seven (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania and Middle East & Africa) major regions of the world.

Global Mushroom Fermenter Market by Category

By Type:

Non-mechanical Agitation

Mechanical Agitation

By Application:

Chemical Flavors Fragrances

Food Nutraceuticals Food Additives Others

Pharmaceutical Antibiotics Antitumor Agents Cardiovascular Drugs

Cosmetics and Personal Care Skin Care Products Anti-aging Creams Anti-wrinkle creams Skin whitening lotions Moisturizers Hair Care Products Shampoo Conditioner Serum Hair Dyes Others







By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa





