Web Application Firewall Market Worth $13.8 Billion By 2027 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Web Application Firewall Market size is estimated to grow from USD 5.8 billion in 2022 to USD 13.8 billion by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 18.9% during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The WAF market is fuelled by the increasing importance of web applications. Moreover, the government regulations and need for compliance plays a key role in driving the growth of the WAF market.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=176479811



Browse in-depth TOC on “Web Application Firewall Market”

287 – Tables

52 – Figures

265 – Pages

By Component, the solutions segment to hold a larger market size during the forecast period

The solutions segment is estimated to account for a larger market share among components. WAF solutions offer various features such as web application attack protection, deployment option, protocol validation, virtual patching, active and passive authentication, URL rewriting, content routing, cookie signing and encryption, DDoS prevention, data leak prevention, and web server and application signature security. The solutions segment is further categorized into hardware appliances, virtual appliances, and Cloud-based.

By Professional Services, the training & education subsegment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The training & education segment is expected to have the highest CAGR growth during the forecast period. Training & education services aim at providing comprehensive training sessions related to the identification and rectification of critical network infrastructure vulnerabilities. They help in guiding the security team members and developers to understand the key findings and impact of the vulnerabilities.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=176479811



By Vertical, the government & defense segment to account for the largest market size during the forecast period

The government & defense segment is expected to hold the largest share in the WAF market. The implementation of eGovernance by government agencies in several countries across the globe has led to increased adoption of WAF solutions in the government and defense segment. Government and defense agencies handle highly secure and private data of individuals, departments, processes, and agencies. Thus, cybersecurity is one of the most important aspects of the government vertical.

Market Players

Major vendors in the Web Application Firewall Market include Imperva (US), Akamai (US), Barracuda (US), Citrix (US), Cloudflare (US), Rohde & Schwarz (Germany), Ergon Informatik (Switzerland), F5 Networks (US), Fortinet (US), and Radware (Israel).

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=176479811



Browse Adjacent Market: Information Security Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Digital Rights Management Market by Component (Solutions and Services), Application (Audio Content, Images, Video Content, Confidential Documents, Software & Games), Deployment Mode, Vertical, Organization Size and Region - Global Forecast to 2027

Cybersecurity Market by Component (Software, Hardware, and Services), Software (IAM, Encryption, APT, Firewall), Security Type, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical, and Region (2022 - 2026)





About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions. Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve. MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets. Contact: Mr. Aashish Mehra MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com