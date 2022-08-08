Bioanalytical Testing Services Market Outlook, Pricing Strategies, Forecast and Top Manufacturers Analysis Report

Emergen Research Logo

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to latest analysis by Emergen Research, the global Bioanalytical Testing Services Market size is expected to reach USD 4.33 Billion in 2028 at a steady CAGR. Increasing emphasis on analytical testing of biosimilars and biologics, growing demand for outsourcing analytical testing services, and rising research and development expenditure in biopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical sectors are some key factors driving market revenue growth. Bioanalytical testing services involve quantitative analysis of compound and their metabolite in biological fluids, which includes blood, serum, urine, plasma, or tissue extracts. Bioanalytical program comprises several processes such as sample preparation, development of bioanalytical method, validation, ensuring quantitative outcome that demonstrate accuracy, selectivity, precision, and stability. Sample preparation is a process that includes cleaning up the test sample before starting analysis or concentrating the sample for improved detection.

Development of new products and substitutes that will completely transform the market dynamics over the forecast period occupies a special section in the report. This report on Bioanalytical Testing Services market offers a detailed analysis of the trends along with the prospective growth of the same in the forecasted period. It evaluates the pricing, demand, growth, revenue, size and gross margin of the industry. For this study, the historical data has been collected from the years 2016 and 2017, taking the year 2018 as the base year and drawing a forecast for the years 2020 to 2028. The industry has seen a stable growth recently and its demand is projected to rise rapidly in the future.

Major Players/Manufacturers profiled in the report are:

Charles River Laboratories, Medpace, Inc., Wuxi AppTec, IQVIA, Inc, SGS SA, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Intertek Group plc, PRA Health Sciences, Syneos Health, and Frontage Laboratories, Inc.

Some Key Findings from the Report:

In February 2021, Eurofins Scientific acquired Beacon Discovery. This acquisition helped Eurofins to provide a complete drug discovery experience, knowledge, and support the development of new therapeutics.

Serology, immunogenicity, and neutralizing antibodies segment is expected to register a 12.0% revenue CAGR throughout the forecast period. This can be attributed to increasing application of serology, immunogenicity, and neutralizing antibodies in drug development procedures.

Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest revenue CAGR throughout the forecast period. Increasing investment in biotechnology and pharmaceutical research and development activities, rising requirement of biologic pipeline development, and growing adoption of advanced technologies in bioanalytical testing services are key factors propelling revenue growth of the market in this region.



However, the report takes into account the current COVID-19 impact on the global economy and this particular business sector. The global Bioanalytical Testing Services market growth has been extensively hampered by the current economic situation triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has led to some devastating effects on the global economy, besides disrupting the functioning of the Bioanalytical Testing Services industry. It offers an exhaustive analysis of the present and future effects of the pandemic on this business sphere. Moreover, the adverse effects of the coronavirus pandemic on the global Bioanalytical Testing Services market, as well as its fundamental segments, have also been elucidated in this report.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global bioanalytical testing services market based on type, application, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Cell-based Assays

Virology Testing

Method Development Optimization and Validation

Serology Immunogenicity and Neutralizing Antibodies

Pharmacokinetic Testing

Biomarker Testing

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Neurology

Oncology

Infectious Diseases

Cardiology

Gastroenterology

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Biopharmaceutical and Pharmaceutical Companies

Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations

Contract Research Organizations

The regional analysis states the global market is bifurcated into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers import export consumption, supply and demand ratio, cost, pricing analysis, gross margin, and revenue estimation of each player in each region. The report also offers a country-wise analysis of the key regions to offer a better understanding of the global market.

Regional Segmentation Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report further sheds light on the strength, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats faced by the companies in the global Bioanalytical Testing Services market and additionally measures the feasibility and investment return analysis in the report. Furthermore, the report is furnished with the latest impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market and covers the initial and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact on the market. The report is a qualitative and quantitative assessment of the global Bioanalytical Testing Services market that has been formulated by extensive primary and secondary research with the data further validated from industry experts and professionals.

Key Reasons to Buy This Report:

The report evaluates the most prominent market growth potentials, dynamic market trends, driving factors, restraints, investment opportunities, and threats.

The report is inclusive of an in-depth study of the industry variables, manufacturers’ value chain, sales volume, market share, competitive landscape, and effective business tactics.

The report further identifies the key regions and segments dominating the market. These regions are foreseen to register fast-paced growth over the forecast duration.

The report presents a thorough examination of the Bioanalytical Testing Services market, elaborating on its core segments. The report conducts historical and future assessments of the market dynamics and offers precise data in a well-organized order.

Thank you for reading our report. To inquire about customization or any query about the report, please get in touch with us. Our team will make sure the report is best suited to your needs. Emergen Research also offers a country-wise customized report as per clients’ needs.

