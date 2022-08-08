Explore Authors Magazine's recommended hot new books to read this August

Operation Utah by Hubert Yoshida Echoing Dance by C. Pape Reaper by J.R Lightfoot

In the waning days of summer find a quiet space to curl up with an exciting new book from Explore Authors Magazine's list of hot new books to read this August.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The following books on Explore Authors Magazine's list are available now via Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and fine retailers everywhere.

Hubert Yoshida recounts in riveting and harrowing detail personal accounts of the first bloody battle between the U.S. Marine Corps and the NVA, and the lives lost during this brutal war by heroic American soldiers. Detailed historical account. High recommend. Luna Blue, 979-8985343205, 979-8985343212

R.S. Howell’s exciting new fantasy novel, The Legends of Daer: Champions of Tylwyth follows Isabella Strongfellow as she embarks on a mythical journey to save her brother. Fans of young adult fantasy will love this enchanting adventure. An epic must read! Maximus Publishing, 979-8-218-02106-1

In Echoing Dance by C. Pape, an ex-football player and his girlfriend revisit past traumas and checkered histories leading to a monumental art heist in this mesmerizing gem. We recommend. Holly Street Books, 979-8986496207

Reaper by J.R. Lightfoot is a scary thrill-ride with action, adventure, and humans battling demons to protect the souls of humankind. A sure delight for horror fans. An enthralling and action packed read. Angel, 979-8-2180251-0-6

The Last Triceracorn (Book One) is a charming young adult fantasy adventure that will keep your reader enthralled. What a magical experience. We love it and highly recommend. M4 Publishing, 979-89863248-0-7

Captive Butterfly by Lauren Cavanaugh is an enthralling literary drama about friendship, loyalty, accountability and change after a lifelong friendship between soulmates is broken. Will the friends reconcile their differences when one is kidnaped while doing Christian missionary work in a foreign country? East Bay Publishing, 979-8-98650000-3

In Wildfire: The Revenge by James Bellis, a journalist must locate the anonymous source that sent him the story of a lifetime for his new book, unraveling a conspiracy that threatens to bring the world to its knees in this captivating heart-pounding thriller. An enthusiastic recommend. Take a Peek Publishing, 979-8985946901

There's a Monster in the Potty! Illustrated and written by Skip Lee. This wonderful children's book about learning to use the potty will excite children and parents alike. We're looking forward to this release. COMING SOON AUGUST, 2022

The Kidnapping of Taylor Shaw by Tighe Taylor is a tautly written edge-of-your-seat gripping legal crime drama with twists and turns that enthralls from beginning to end. COMING AUGUST, 2022 Black Cat Publishing, 979-8-218-04891-4

Dear Father by Dee Miller is a worthy romantic drama and follow-up to Miller's Anneliese. Another enjoyable read and a high recommend for me. Prairie Sage Books, 978-1-7372955-1-8

A fantastic read for fans of horror. At 70 years old, Robert becomes torn between his newfound powers and his sanity in horror writer Lance W. Reedinger's chilling new novel, "70". An exciting and thrilling tale. Red Moon Press, 978-0578288406

After the End: The Journey by R.J. Lynch – After the love of his life was taken from him and his home is left in ruins, Rob Doran goes in search of the man responsible in this excellent post-apocalyptic action drama and sequel. A huge thumb's up. Two Hands Media, 978-1734532319

Eva by Boyd C. Hipp, III... Escape on a romantic high sea adventure in this follow-up to Hipp's Mahalo Memories . We're still swooning. Mahalo Books, 978-0578356006

The Fifie by Marco Collina tells the romantic story of a couple whose lives are upended after becoming lost at sea, in this epic adventurous sea tale... MAC PRESS, 979-8986465005.

Stan Nicholas' new book, Never Summer: A Thousand Rainbows shares a true-life story of immigration to America in the 1950s, picking fruit and pursuing a life of greatness. Buff and Beyond, A Ink, 979-8218030919

Moosefart: A Man, a Woman, a Shattered Dream by Mary Snyder...based on a true story, this mystery about a deposit box hides a cautionary tale about body, men’s health, and friendship. Thought-provoking and beautifully written. We recommend. Steel Roof Press, 979-8985872101

Two searing new dramas by Lee Presley, about an ambitious cut-throat statesman who will do anything to win intrigues! We heartily recommend. AUGUST 2022. White & Gold Press 979-8-9862111-0-7 & 979-8-9862111-1-4

Sweet little pup Spike and his best bud Boss are back with this adorable learning book that parents and children alike are sure to love in Super Spike and His Pal Boss Say the ABCs. A wonderful learning book for children by James R. Bower. Average Dog Publishing, 978-1-7337590-5-2

Chair, The Next Generation by Jo Robinson, shares a wonderful tale about family, love, and growing old. A delightful and heart-warming tale for children. A sweet story. Library of Twink, 979-8-218-01045-4

In Cleansed: How to Sanitize a School by Louis Edwards, a school employee exacts revenge on an evil school administrator in this horror novel. How far will he go to save the school? Action and gore. Expecting Excellence Press, 979-8-218-04982-9 COMING SOON, AUGUST 2022

Jim Antonini's, Like Falling from an Airplane is a love triangle and a triumph, about a man who falls in love with his brother's sophisticated new bride. A sumptuous and enjoyable read. Pump Fake Press 978-0578366463

Messages from a Mystic Traveler by Michael Williams explores the author's visions of another reality, including what happens after we die. An enjoyable metaphysical exploration. Brighter Lights Publishing, 979-8-9862972-4-8

In Everlasting, Us by A.J. Hughes, a post-apocalyptic sci-fi romance pits a powerful hunk against mankind after falling in love with a femme-fatale who must sacrifice herself to a man she despises or choose love to save the world. AnicalePublishing, 978-0-9998967-1-6

Feed the Spirit, Starve the ED by Noël Deppen offers a compassionate and informative examination of eating disorders and how to heal in this inspirational book. A wonderful and insightful read. We recommend. Hopeful Rose Publishing, 979-821800768

Alex Scut’s EVO: The Man in the White Mask and the EVO: Chasing the Girl With the Green Eyes is science fiction at its finest in this heart-pounding sci-fi adventure series. We are intrigued by this futuristic tale. Groovy Grey Fox, 979-8-9850354-1-4 and 979-8985035407

George D. Anderson's My Side of the Tracks follows a man who discovers a hidden WWII treasure on newly acquired land. A wonderful character study. New Book Authors, 979-8-9861190-6-9