Neo and Challenger Bank Market Provides an in-depth Industry Analysis till 2027 with Current Trends & Future Estimations

Neo and Challenger Bank Market

Neo and challenger bank industry was valued at $20.4 billion in 2019, & the market size is projected to reach $471.0 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 48.1%

The business segment is expected to attain significant growth in the coming years, owing to services such as taxation, budgeting, accounting, and business analytics.” — Pramod Borasi, Research Analyst, BFSI

According to Allied Market Research, The Neo and Challenger Bank Market report provides an in-depth analysis of the market on the basis of various parameters such as sales analysis, major driving factors, market trends, prime market players, prime investment pockets and market size, that aid in formulating sound business strategies and making informed decisions. The global Neo and Challenger Bank Market report covers an overview of the market and outlines market definition and scope. The ongoing technological developments and surge in demand have an influential effect on the market growth.

Moreover, the study provides Porter’s five forces model, along with portfolio and financial analysis and business overview of services and products. Furthermore, the report provides a quantitative and qualitative analysis of the market, outlines the pain point analysis, value chain analysis, and key regulations.

The global Neo and Challenger Bank Market report provides a comprehensive study of the dynamic driving and restraining factors, major challenges, and lucrative opportunities. Moreover, the study covers a SWOT analysis that aids in recognizing the restraining and driving factors in the market. Furthermore, the report outlines market segmentation and growth analysis of the top 10 market players that are currently active in the industry. The drivers and opportunities help in grasping the dynamic market trends and how market players can leverage such trends.

The major market players that are studied in the report are Atom Bank plc, Fidor Solutions AG, Monzo Bank Limited, Movencorp, Inc., MYbank, Number26 GmbH, Simple Finance Technology Corporation, Tandem Bank, UBank limited, and WeBank.

These companies have adopted various business strategies such as new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations to maintain market position.

The report covers brief analysis of the impact of the Covid-19 outbreak on the market. The prolonged lockdown and disrupted supply chain across coupled with strict restrictions on international trade have a severe impact on the growth of the global Neo and Challenger Bank Market. The Covid-19 pandemic increased the prices of raw materials and changed customer preferences.

The regions analyzed in the report are North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa). This regional analysis aids to formulate business strategies that target specific regions to leverage lucrative opportunities.

Key Market Segments:

• By Service Type

o Loans

o Mobile Banking

o Checking & Savings Account

o Payment & Money Transfer

o Others

• By End User

o Business

o Personal

A thorough analysis of every segment helps to make strategic decisions and make profitable investments in the future. Furthermore, it helps market players to gain a competitive edge. The analysis of segment and sub-segment is offered in graphical and tabular formats. This study is vital to understanding the highest revenue-generating and fasting-growing segments of the market.

