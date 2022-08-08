A Change of Scenery: Perrin Conferences’ National Asbestos Litigation Conference Relocates to Charleston
Perrin Conferences will host its National Asbestos Litigation Conference on September 14-15, 2022, in Charleston, South Carolina.
We are excited to be in Charleston this year to discuss trends and topics in asbestos litigation and provide networking opportunities with leading professionals in the industry.”WAYNE, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Perrin Conferences, the leading national provider of joint plaintiff/defense litigation conferences, is pleased to be hosting its well-attended National Asbestos Litigation Conference in person on September 14-15th at The Charleston Place Hotel in Charleston, South Carolina. The conference speakers and attendees include prominent plaintiff and defense attorneys, judges, in house counsel, and insurance professionals.
Co-chairs for this year’s conference are:
• Perry J. Browder, Esq., Simmons Hanly Conroy LLC, Alton, IL
• John B. Manning, Esq., MG + M The Law Firm, Boston, MA
• Joseph F. Rice, Esq., Motley Rice LLC, Mt. Pleasant, SC
• Erin M. Voyik, Esq., Vice President, Director, Claims Legal Counsel, The RiverStone Group, Manchester, NH
Some topics to be covered include:
• National Trends Driving Asbestos Litigation
• Insurers Perspective and Challenges Defending Modern Asbestos Litigation
• Emerging Challenges Litigating Asbestos Lung Cancer Cases
• Non-Traditional Jurisdictions and Exposures
• The Future of Talc Litigation and Trying the Talc Case
• Chronic Legacy Liabilities
• Changes within the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA)
• View from the C-Suite
• The State of the Bankruptcy Trusts
• Changing Plaintiff Demographics, Exposure Profiles and Coverage Issues Associated with Late Exposure Claims
• The Judicial Roundtable: Q&A Segments with Judges from Key Jurisdictions
“We are excited to be in Charleston this year to discuss crucial trends and topics in asbestos litigation and provide networking opportunities with leading professionals in the industry,” said Lynnsey Perrin, President & CEO of Perrin Conferences.
Attendees will have the opportunity to hear from and network with speakers such as:
• Joseph W. Belluck, Esq., Belluck & Fox, L.L.P., New York, NY
• Daniel P. Blouin, Esq., Simmons Hanly Conroy LLC, New York, NY
• Christopher W. Bowman, Managing Counsel of the Product Litigation & Insurance Group, The Dow Chemical Company, Midland, MI
• Trey Branham, Esq., Dean Omar Branham Shirley, LLP, Dallas, TX
• Megan Burns, Managing Director, KCIC, Washington, DC
• Lisa Nathanson Busch, Esq., Weitz & Luxenberg, P.C., New York, NY
• Edward Casmere, Esq., Riley Safer Holmes & Cancila LLP, Chicago, IL
• Kerryann M. Cook, Esq., Founding Partner, The Cook Group, New York, NY
• Kevin Cooke, Senior Strategic Attorney, The RiverStone Group, Manchester, NH
• John D. Cooney, Esq., Cooney & Conway, Chicago, IL
• Jennifer A. Cormier, Esq., MG+M The Law Firm, San Francisco, CA
• Jessica M. Dean, Esq., Dean Omar Branham + Shirley, Dallas, TX
• Kristen Fournier, Esq., King & Spalding, New York, NY
• Rickey Glover, Unit Manager, The RiverStone Group, Manchester, NH
• Alani Golanski, Esq., Director, Appellate Litigation Unit, Weitz & Luxenberg, P.C., New York, NY
• Frank Hearl, PE, Chief of Staff, NIOSH, Washington, DC
• Daisy Khambatta, Esq., Kennedys, Austin, TX
• Bryce Larrabee, AVP, Litigation Attorney, The RiverStone Group, Manchester, NH
• Bridget Longoria, Esq., Associate General Counsel, The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc., New York, NY
• Krystal Louthan, Senior Account Executive, Travelers Insurance, Denver, CO
• D. Todd Mathews, Esq., Bailey & Glasser, O’Fallon, IL
• John “Jack” C. McCants III, Esq., Maron Marvel Bradley Anderson & Tardy, Ridgeland, MS
• Sabrina Mizrachi, Vice President, Litigation & Global Product Regulatory, The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc., New York, NY
• Alexandra Nassopoulos, Esq., Assistant Vice President, Resolute Management, Inc., Boston, MA
• Michael Owen, Esq., Vice President, Director, Asbestos Claims, The RiverStone Group, Manchester, NH
• Flavia Pemberton, Vice President, Environmental Claims, Ascot, New York, NY
• Mark D. Sayre, Esq., Foley & Mansfield, Los Angeles, CA
• Frederick C. Schaefer Esq., Associate Vice President, Nationwide Indemnity, Wausau, WI
• Matthew R. Schroll, Esq., Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP, Miami, FL
• Hon. Adam Silvera, Supreme Court of the State of New York, New York, NY
• Paul F. Slater, Esq., Senior Counsel, General Electric Company, Fairfield, CT
• Hon. Stephen Stobbs, Circuit Court, Madison County, Edwardsville, IL
• Martavious “Mark” Antwon Thomas, Esq., The Gori Law Firm, Edwardsville, IL
• Hon. Jean H. Toal, Supreme Court of South Carolina, Columbia, SC
• Nathan Walker, Associate General Counsel, Legal Affairs, Husqvarna Group, Charlotte, NC
• Perry Weitz, Esq., Weitz & Luxenberg P.C., New York, NY
• Marsharee Wilcox, Vice President of Claims, Brandywine Insurance & Reinsurance Companies, Philadelphia, PA
• Joseph Winkler, Claims Director – Asbestos and Toxic Tort Claims, Allianz Resolution Management, Petaluma, CA
CLE credit and CE adjuster credit will be available. Please contact Bethany Corio at bcorio@perrinconferences.com if you have any questions regarding accreditation.
For more details on registration, please contact Lynnsey Perrin at lperrin@perrinconferences.com or visit the Perrin Conferences website at www.perrinconferences.com.
About Perrin Conferences:
The leading national provider of joint plaintiff/defendant litigation conferences, Perrin Conferences offers comprehensive and specialized continuing legal education both live and virtual in an atmosphere of learning, networking, and sharing. Perrin Conferences, a woman-owned business, brings together preeminent national talent in specialty legal fields, and ensures its conferences deliver innovative content, networking opportunities and career development. Attendees gain insights that cannot be found anywhere else. Follow the latest news from Perrin Conferences on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/perrin-conferences-llc or Twitter @PerrinConf. For more information on the company and upcoming conferences please visit www.perrinconferences.com.
