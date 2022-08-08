Digital Manufacturing Market Size, Growth, Industry Trends, Key Players and Forecast Analysis 2022-2027

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, August 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Digital Manufacturing Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” the global digital manufacturing market size reached US$ 341.6 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 967.5 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 17.9% during 2022-2027. Digital manufacturing is a software solution that develops products virtually in the form of digital prototypes using Computer-Aided Design (CAD) software. These solutions are primarily employed to perform various factory-related functions, such as machining, tooling, designing plant layouts, and assembly sequencing. The software is often integrated with simulation, three dimensional (3D) visualization, analytics, and collaboration tools to streamline manufacturing processes. Digital manufacturing can also connect operators with smart machines and sensors to monitor inventory in real-time, gather production data, and facilitate accurate testing. Currently, they are largely used across the electronics, aerospace, automotive, and defense industries.

COVID-19 Impact:

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Digital Manufacturing Market Trends:

Automotive manufacturers are incorporating digital manufacturing solutions in their assembly lines to adopt sustainable production methods and increase design capabilities, which is one of the primary factors driving the market growth. Additionally, the rising adoption of product lifecycle management (PLM) systems for managing complex product information, engineering, collaborations, and manufacturing workflow is bolstering the market growth. Besides this, key players are developing technologically advanced and innovative digital manufacturing tools to boost their consumer base, which is further creating a positive outlook for the market. Moreover, the implementation of robotics and the Internet of Things (IoT) to detect errors in the early stages of manufacturing is accelerating the market growth.

Digital Manufacturing Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the digital manufacturing market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• Autodesk Inc.

• Bentley Systems, Incorporated

• CAD Schroer GmbH

• Dassault Systemes S.A.

• Mentor Graphics Corporation

• Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

• PTC Inc.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global digital manufacturing market on the basis of component, process type, application and region.

Breakup by Component:

• Software

• Services

Breakup by Process Type:

• Computer-Based Designing

• Computer-Based Simulation

• Computer 3D Visualization

• Analytics

• Others

Breakup by Application:

• Automation and Transportation

• Aerospace and Defense

• Consumer Electronics

• Utilities and Processes

• Industrial Machinery

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

