Regenerative Medicine Market to Garner a CAGR of 23.4% during 2021-2030 | Allied Market Research

Regenerative Medicine Market Report

Allied Market Research added new research on Regenerative Medicine Market- Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2030. Some of the key players involved in the study are 3M Company, Athersys, Inc., CryoLife, Inc., Integra Lifesciences Corporation, Isto Biologics (Isto Biologics Medical Systems, Inc.), Medtronic plc, Organogenesis Inc., Stryker Corporation, U.S. Stem Cell, Inc., Zimmer Biomet Holdings

The regenerative medicine market size was valued at $10,107.32 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $83,196.72 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 23.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Regenerative medicine is a process of replacing human cells, tissues or organs to restore or establish normal function. It is field that brings together experts in biology, chemistry, genetics and medicine. This is a promising field which working to restore structure and function of damaged tissues and organs. It includes cell therapy involves the use of cellular materials such as stem cells, autologous cells, xenogeneic cells, and others, for the therapeutic treatment of patients. Cell therapy is used to replace damaged cells, deliver therapies to target tissues/organs, stimulate self-healing, and various other applications in regenerative medicine.

The major factors boosting the regenerative medicine market growth include technological advancements in tissue and organ regeneration, increase in prevalence of chronic diseases and trauma emergencies, prominent potential of nanotechnology, and emergence of stem cell technology. In addition, increase in incidence of degenerative diseases and shortage of organs for transplantation are expected to boost the growth of the market. The prominent potential of regenerative medicine to replace, repair, and regenerate damaged tissues and organs has fueled the market growth.

Regenerative Medicine Market Segments and Sub-segments::

Regenerative Medicine Market by Key Players: 3M Company, Athersys, Inc., CryoLife, Inc., Integra Lifesciences Corporation, Isto Biologics (Isto Biologics Medical Systems, Inc.), Medtronic plc, Organogenesis Inc., Stryker Corporation, U.S. Stem Cell, Inc., Zimmer Biomet Holdings

Regenerative Medicine Market By Product Type: Cell Therapy, Gene Therapy, Tissue Engineering, and Small Molecule & Biologic

Regenerative Medicine Market By Material: Synthetic Material, Biologically Derived Material, Genetically Engineered Material, and Pharmaceuticals

Regenerative Medicine Market By Application: Cardiovascular, Oncology, Dermatology, Musculoskeletal, Wound Healing, Ophthalmology, Neurology, and Others

Regenerative Medicine Market By End User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Others

