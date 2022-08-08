Alabama Secretary of State John H. Merrill Joins Joint Letter to Biden Administration

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Monday, August 8, 2022—MONTGOMERY, AL— Last week, Alabama Secretary of State John H. Merrill and 14 other Secretaries of State sent a joint letter to President Joe Biden asking him to rescind Executive Order 14019.

The letter states, “Executive Order 14019 was issued without Constitutional authority nor Congressional approval. Executive Order 14019 calls for federal agencies to develop plans that duplicate voter registration efforts conducted at the state level and ignores codified procedures and programs in our state constitutions and laws.

“If implemented, the Executive Order would also erode the responsibilities and duties of the state legislatures to their situational authority within the Elections Clause.”

Secretary Merrill stated, “Not only is the administration of the election process a responsibility delegated to the states by the U.S. Constitution, but these unique policy decisions are best left to state officials. President Biden’s Executive Order 14019 is another example of the federal overreach and this administration’s attempt to federalize the election process.”

You can view the joint letter here. If you have questions about the letter, please contact the Secretary of State’s Communications Department at (334) 242-0447.

