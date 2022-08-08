Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Meeting with Australian DFAT Secretary Jan Adams

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman met today with Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade Secretary Jan Adams in Canberra, Australia, to discuss the importance of deepening engagement and cooperation with our partners in the Pacific Island nations to advance the Pacific Islands’ priorities. They reaffirmed the commitment of the United States and Australia to maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, and discussed recent actions by the People’s Republic of China that undermine international peace and stability. They also discussed U.S. and Australian efforts to support the people of Ukraine and hold the Kremlin accountable for its unprovoked, unjust, and premeditated invasion of Ukraine. The Deputy Secretary also expressed the United States’ continued commitment to our enhanced trilateral partnership, AUKUS.