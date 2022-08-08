Welcoming the Ceasefire Agreement in Gaza and Israel

The United States welcomes the agreement today to bring an end to hostilities and restore calm in Gaza and Israel. The agreement will bring a welcome respite to Israeli and Palestinian civilians and permit deliveries of critical fuel and other supplies into Gaza. We express our condolences to the families of civilians who lost their lives or were injured.

The United States is deeply grateful for the unstinting efforts by Egypt in helping to mediate this agreement. We also commend the important roles played by Qatar, UN Special Envoy Wennesland, Jordan, and the Palestinian Authority over recent days. Our team worked around the clock with the parties to support this outcome.

The United States remains dedicated to our ironclad commitment to Israel’s security and will remain fully engaged in the days ahead to promote calm. We will continue in the months ahead to work with partners to improve the quality of life for Palestinians in the Gaza Strip. Palestinians and Israelis deserve to live safely and securely and to enjoy equal measures of freedom, prosperity, and democracy.