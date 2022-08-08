Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Meeting with Australian FM Penny Wong

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman met today with Australian Minister of Foreign Affairs Penny Wong to discuss U.S. and Australian efforts in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region while also deepening economic engagement in the region through the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework. They discussed the People’s Republic of China’s (PRC) recent actions that undermine international peace and stability and reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait. They also highlighted their commitment to the highest possible nonproliferation standards in carrying out their objectives with the United Kingdom through the AUKUS partnership. Deputy Secretary Sherman and Foreign Minister Wong reiterated the importance of holding Russia accountable for its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, including on assistance to Ukraine and in imposing sanctions aimed at holding Russia to account. Deputy Secretary Sherman and Foreign Minister Wong also discussed recent U.S. and Australian engagements with Pacific Island countries and future opportunities to collaborate with the region to advance Pacific Island priorities. Finally, they addressed continued coordination to combat COVID-19 and build stronger global health security under the COVID-19 Global Action Plan.