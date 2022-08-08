Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Meeting with Australia Assistant Minister for Trade and Manufacturing Tim Ayres

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman met today with Australia Assistant Minister for Trade and Manufacturing Tim Ayres to congratulate him on his new role and to discuss the close U.S.-Australia economic partnership. They discussed the importance of secure and resilient supply chains, including for critical minerals vital to our shared energy transition and climate goals. Deputy Secretary Sherman and Assistant Minister Ayres discussed cooperation to combat economic coercion and advance collaboration with partners and allies to advance peace, prosperity, and stability in the region, including through the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework.