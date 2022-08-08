At 6.5% CAGR, Global Content Management Software Market Size to Hit US$ 25.5 Billion by 2028 | Content Management Software Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Overview & Forecast Report by Facts & Factors

[220+ Pages Report] The size & share of the Global Content Management Software Market was worth around USD 17.5 billion in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around USD 25.5 billion by 2028 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 6.5% between 2022 and 2028. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Oracle Corporation, OpenText Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc, IBM Corporation, EMC Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Hyland Software, Xerox Corporation, T- Systems Ltd, Integro Inc, Deloitte, and Others.

Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled "Content Management Software Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Traditional Solutions (Enterprise Document Management, Enterprise Web Content Management, Enterprise Records Management, Enterprise Document Collaboration, Digital Rights Management, and Content Analytics), By Applications (Social Content Management, Mobile Content Management, Big Data Management, and Cloud Content Management), By Deployment (Hosted and On-premises), By End-Use Industry (Academic and Education, Banking and Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Consumer goods & retail, Energy and Power, Government and defense, Life science and healthcare, Media and telecommunication), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2022 – 2028" in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Content Management Software Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 17.5 billion in 2021. The market is expected to grow above a CAGR of 6.5% and is anticipated to reach over USD 25.5 billion by 2028.”

The report analyses the Content Management Software market’s drivers and restraints, as well as the impact they have on-demand throughout the projection period. In addition, the report examines global opportunities in the global Content Management Software market.

What is Content Management Software? How big is the Content Management Software Industry?

Market Overview:

The evolving demand dynamics of digital marketers for managing digital content are opening up novel channels for the global content management software (CMS) or system. Enterprise content management (ECM), web content management (WCM), and to some extent, one-to-one marketing are all experiencing growth in the market for content management software. Brands may generate and manage content using CMS tools, including document and digital asset management. They typically provide publishing, format management, revision control, searching, and retrieval.

The fact that content management systems for web publication only require the barest of technical knowledge is a strong argument in favor of their rising popularity. New opportunities are emerging in the industry due to the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning into the primary platform of content management software. These technologies are increasingly important in the market for content management software as essential facilitators of many vital applications. One example is the development of personalized technologies.

Key Insights from Primary Research

As per the analysis, the Content Management Software market is likely to grow above a CAGR of around 6.5% between 2022 and 2028.

The Content Management Software market size was worth around US$ 17.5 billion in 2021 and is estimated to hit approximately US$ 25.5 billion by 2028. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

The market for content management systems is primarily driven by the world's growing need for data and the CMS's ability to collect, store, and systematically organize data.

By application, the social content management category dominated the market in 2021.

By end-user, the healthcare category dominated the market in 2021.

In 2021, North America dominated the worldwide market.

Market Dynamics

The main forces propelling the market for content management software are the government, life science, healthcare, retail, consumer goods, and defense sectors' steadily rising contributions. Additionally, it is projected that the market for content management software will be driven by exponentially growing data requirements and an increase in cloud platforms. Reduced prices for servers, LCD panels, connectivity, and networking equipment are also projected to fuel the expansion of the market for content management software. Market demand is predicted to be driven by improvements in graphics, HD movies, and animation technology that produce transformed material. Additionally, it is anticipated that the rising acceptance of BYOD, smartphones, tablets, mobile productivity apps, and cloud services will propel market expansion.

However, the development of the business content management system market is hampered by high initial implementation costs and SMEs' lack of knowledge on how to apply the best solution for their particular needs.

Content Management Software Market: COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The market for content management has benefited from the epidemic. It has become more challenging for businesses to run due to the COVID-19 epidemic and the increase in remote work environments. With the extraordinary new virus epidemic, many firms were forced to scramble to locate a document management solution that streamlined and simplified their business operations. Whether a user works in the office or remotely, CM systems offer access to mission-critical information.

Content management (CM) solutions are used by businesses in various industries to improve workflow efficiency, storage, security, compliance, and the smooth flow of business information in accounts payable, accounts receivable, human resources, and contract collaboration.

Competitive Players

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global Content Management Software Market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors. The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the market's main competitors, as well as information on their competitiveness. The research also identifies and analyses important business strategies used by these main market players, such as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), affiliations, collaborations, and contracts.

Some of the main players in the global Content Management Software market;

Oracle Corporation

OpenText Corporation

Cisco Systems Inc

IBM Corporation

EMC Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Hyland Software

Xerox Corporation

T- Systems Ltd

Integro Inc

Deloitte

Content Management Software Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global content management software market is segregated based on traditional solutions, applications, deployment, end-use industry, and region.

Based on traditional solutions, the market is divided into enterprise document management, enterprise web content management, enterprise records management, enterprise document collaboration, digital rights management, and content analytics. In 2021, enterprise web content management dominated the market. Based on applications, the market is divided into social content management, mobile content management, big data management, and cloud content management. In 2021, content management software's social content management application dominated the market.

Based on deployment, the market is divided into hosted and on-premises. The rate for hosted deployment is predicted to be the highest in 2021. Based on the end-use industry, the market is divided into academic and education, banking and financial services and insurance (BFSI), consumer goods & retail, energy and power, government and defense, life science and healthcare, media and telecommunication. The healthcare sector acquired a significant market share in 2021.

Regional Dominance:

The global content management software market is divided into geographic regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. With the largest market share, North America currently controls this market and is anticipated to keep expanding during the projection period. The rapid adoption of modern technologies and a strong emphasis on research and development are the fundamental causes of this expansion. This area benefits from domestication because the U.S. and Canada, two technologically developed nations, are home to the majority of significant vital players in the web content management market.

To secure and manage the volume of data, industry sectors, including BFSI and governments, are heavily investing in ECM solutions. With the rising ECM adoption patterns in nations like Japan, China, and India, the Asia Pacific is anticipated to have the quickest growth rate in the ECM market. The highest CAGR is projected for APAC during the forecast period. The market in this region is expanding due to the growing adoption of content management among small and medium-sized businesses.

Recent Industry Developments:

In April 2021, two new content services platforms, OpenText Core Content and OpenText Core Case Management were introduced. By fusing content management, case management, and integration into lead applications, this solution offers a single method for managing an organization's content lifecycle in the context of its formal and informal business processes.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD USD 17.5 Billion Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 25.5 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 6.5% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Key Market Players Oracle Corporation, OpenText Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc, IBM Corporation, EMC Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Hyland Software, Xerox Corporation, T- Systems Ltd, Integro Inc, Deloitte, and Others Key Segment By Traditional Solutions, Applications, Deployment, End-Use Industry, and Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs.

The global content management software market is segmented as follows:

By Traditional Solutions

Enterprise Document Management

Enterprise Web Content Management

Enterprise Records Management

Enterprise Document Collaboration

Digital Rights Management

Content Analytics

By Applications

Social Content Management

Mobile Content Management

Big Data Management

Cloud Content Management

By Deployment

Hosted

On-premises

By End-Use Industry

Academic and Education

Banking and financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

Consumer goods & retail

Energy and Power

Government and defense

Life science and healthcare

Media and telecommunication

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Key Offerings:

Market Size, Trends, & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2028

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Traditional Solutions, Applications, Deployment, End-Use Industry, and Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

