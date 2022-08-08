EnsembleIQ’s Path to Purchase Institute Introduces Reimagined Flagship Event, P2PI LIVE & Expo, Delivering Thought Leadership, Education and Networking for CPG Brands and Retailers

Industry Innovators Amazon, Foxtrot, Instacart, Kroger and More to Keynote Three-Day Event Oct. 18-20 in Chicago

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnsembleIQ ’s Path to Purchase Institute , which serves the needs of brand manufacturers, retailers, agencies and solution providers in the commerce marketing industry, today announces its new flagship event P2PI LIVE & Expo (previously known as P2PX), bringing together 900-plus commerce marketing executives, brands and retailers for thought leadership, education and networking Oct. 18-20 at the Hilton Chicago. Register here .



Attendees will spend three days alongside leading CPG brands and retailers who will share their insights and strategies for evolving, adapting and succeeding in the next generation of omnicommerce. The event offers a robust conference lineup and networking opportunities crafted to inspire, educate and cultivate new connections with the top experts and industry trailblazers in commerce marketing.

“P2PI LIVE & Expo will deliver unmatched educational and networking experiences to reinvigorate our industry for this next generation of commerce," said Eric Savitch, vice president and brand director of the Path to Purchase Institute. "As marketers evolve to keep pace with shifting shopper behavior, the event provides a great opportunity for the industry to reconnect and recalibrate strategies going into 2023 and beyond.”

Highlights of the flagship event experience will include:

Keynote speakers from innovative retailers, including Amazon , Foxtrot , Instacart and Kroger , among others;

, , and , among others; Curated conference sessions with focused topic areas, including dedicated sessions for the BevAlc category and retail media;

The unveiling of P2PI’s OmniShopper Awards and Women of Excellence 2022 winners;

and 2022 winners; An expo area showcasing the most innovative solution providers in commerce marketing — as well as a special section for the latest in P-O-P and in-store experience, including the winning displays from the 2022 PAVE X Frito-Lay Student Design Challenge;

The PAVE Bash @ P2PI LIVE to celebrate the Institute’s 20 th Anniversary while raising funds to benefit educational and student aid programs that support the future of in-store experience;

to celebrate the Institute’s 20 Anniversary while raising funds to benefit educational and student aid programs that support the future of in-store experience; One-on-one meetings focused on retail media to match CPG brands with solution providers during P2PI’s CONNECT program on Oct. 20; and

program on Oct. 20; and Networking breaks and other opportunities for reconnecting with industry colleagues.



View the agenda here .

Registration is now open at P2PILiveExpo.com . For more details, contact Eric Savitch at esavitch@ensembleiq.com .

