Nickel Sulfate Market Forecast is Expected to Thrive at Impressive CAGR by 2030 | Reports and Data

Growing use of nickel sulfate in nickel plating and as a raw material for catalyst production are major key factor drives Growth

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The report published on global Nickel Sulfate Market is an extensive analysis of the market with a panoramic overview of the industry with regards to market size, market share, revenue growth, opportunities, drivers, restraints. The Nickel Sulfate offers precise market scenario crucial real-time information about the developments and advancements in the market to help readers, stakeholders, and investors capitalize on the emerging opportunities. In addition, regional analysis and competitive landscape are covered in the report to offer clear picture of the market growth. Development policies and plans along with manufacturing processes and costs structures are covered in the report.

The COVID-19 impact: The growing COVID-19 pandemic has led to the weakening demand for coatings in electronics, automotive, construction, and white goods. The market has the capacity to bounce back, but it completely depends on the duration of the lockdown, and also the impact of the virus on the economy. Even though the overall demand of the market is falling, the demand for Nickel Sulfate Market is expected to rise in the coming years.

Market Overview: Nickel sulfate is a highly soluble, green colored salt, which is a rich source of nickel ions for electroplating. It is a crystalline organic compound and is widely used for nickel plating. The solutions for nickel plating are different from solutions that are used for engineering or electroforming applications. More than seven sulfate salts of nickel are known, which differ in terms of their hydration or crystal habit. Nickel sulfate is used in utensils, jewelry, coins, eyeglasses, and metal buttons, and for making paper clips, enamel dyes, electrical wiring, and keys. It is a strong reducing agent that finds applications as a mordant in dyeing and printing of textiles, in coatings and ceramics, and in plating baths. Lithium-ion battery production based on the LiNi1/3Mn1/3Co1/3O2 (NMC111) chemistry is the most widely used battery chemistry in passenger Electric Vehicles (EVs) across the globe. NMC accounts for 30% of the global cathode material demand for lithium ion battery for all applications, but particularly in the automotive market. This is resulting in increasing demand for nickel sulfate and is expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period.

Top Companies:

Norilsk Nickel

Vizag Chemical

Coremax

Anron Chemicals Co.

Palm Commodities International

Seido Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

Jinco Nonferrous

Umicore

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd.

Indian Platinum Pvt. Ltd.

Univertical

Zenith Chemical Coproration

Green Eco-manufacture Hi-tech (GEM)

Grade Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Plating Grade

High Purity Grade

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Battery

Electroplating

Chemicals

Dyeing & Printing

Others

