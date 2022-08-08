Automotive Backup Camera Market: Asia-Pacific Region to Grow at CAGR of 12.6% During 2019–2026

PORTLAND, ORAGON, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Automotive Backup Camera Market by Position, Vehicle Type, and Sales Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026," the global automotive backup camera market size was valued at $1,956.4 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $3,860.0 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 8.7% from 2019 to 2026.

Key Market Players

Aptiv PLC (Delphi Automotive PLC)

CONTINENTAL AG.

DELPHI AUTOMOTIVE COMPANY

MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC

OmniVision Technologies, Inc

Pyle Audio

ROBERT BOSCH GmbH

STONKAM CO., LTD

VALEO

YADA (Subsidiary of Winplus North America Inc.)

Asia-Pacific dominates the market in terms of growth, followed by LAMEA, Europe, and North America. China dominated the global automotive backup camera market share in 2018, whereas India is expected to grow at a significant rate in the automotive rear camera market during the forecast period.

Backup cameras installed in the vehicles are used to assist the driver during the reversal of the vehicle. They prevent collision that can occur due to no visibility of the rear side of the vehicle. Also, they are used to determine the blind spots that arise during the reversal of the vehicle. Backup cameras have a wider application in vehicles to prevent accidents occurring at the killing zone of the vehicle. As the backup cameras are attached to the head unit display of the vehicle, they give a horizontally flipped image of the rear object. Government regulations for the mandatory installation of backup camera in vehicles has supplemented the growth of the automotive backup camera market across the globe.

Key Finding of The Automotive Backup Camera Market:

Based on position, the surface mounted automotive backup camera system generated the highest revenue in 2018.

Based on vehicle type, the passenger vehicle segment was the highest revenue contributor in 2018.

Based on region, North America contributed the highest automotive backup camera market revenue in 2018, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The key players analyzed in this report are Aptiv PLC, Continental AG, Delphi Technologies, Magna International, OmniVision Technologies, Pyle, Robert Bosch GmbH, Stonkam AG, Valeo, and Yada.

