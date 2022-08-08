To Achieve the Decentralised Metaverse DAO, DBMETA Announces DBMETA DAO, the Digital Inhabitant Community

/EIN News/ -- Singapore, Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DBMETA releases its global Virtual Reality digital community DBMETA DAO to unfold its decentralised Metaverse DAO. As a decentralised self-governed Metaverse system based on blockchain technology, it will be the key ecosystem to structure the Metaverse.





DBMETA NFT DBBULLSwill be its Metaverse identity and the decentralised authentication tool. On-chain identification will be obtained by this process to provide working experience certificate, at the same time, to be used as the only permit for members to enter DBMETA ecosystem.





DBMETA DAO will build a decentralised Metaverse governing framework to achieve self-management with Metaverse ecosystem funds. By complying with motion procedures, DAO will initiate voting procedures to decide how the DBMETA funds should be distributed by aiming to achieve diversity and self-maintaining of the ecosystem. Members of DAO will embrace equal rights to vote, comment, and propose motions. Obtaining DBMETA NFT and DBM will be the only requirement to become a member of DAO.



The goal of DBMETA DAO’s Metaverse decentralised system is to ensure members effectively involve into decision making of DAO by voting equally and transparently with low costs. All members of DAO will be included by SNAP SHOT tool based on blockchain technology. Every one will be entitled equal rights of governing DBMETA DAO to carry the management and development of the community forward.



DBMETA DAO offers a method to transform its members’ participation. By using distributed storage technology, efficiency of members’ communication and participation will be significantly improved. Assistance tools such as Notion and GitHub will also be used to publish saved data to make sure all information is open and unchangeable. Members will be able to join discussions about Metaverse community freely. All procedures will be saved in the decentralised storage system to provide reliable technology support for DAO members to achieve more.



DBMETA and its building of Metaverse decentralised DAO will potentially be the pioneer of the creation and construction of Metaverse ecosystem.



Joe Zhong DOGGAPYTE.PTE.LTD official (at) dbmeta.org