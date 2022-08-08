Anaesthetic Equipment Market Size to Hit US$ 16.26 Bn by 2028

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, US, Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled “Anaesthetic Equipment Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Product (Anesthesia Delivery Machines, Anesthesia Disposables & Accessories, Anesthesia Monitors, Anesthesia Information Management Systems (AIMS)), By Type (General Anesthesia, and Local Anesthesia), By Application (Orthopedics, Cardiology, Dental, Urology, Neurology, Ophthalmology, and Others), By End-Use (Hospitals, Clinics, and Ambulatory Service Centers), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2022 – 2028” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Anaesthetic Equipment Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 11.40 billion in 2021. The market is expected to grow above a CAGR of 6.10% and is anticipated to reach over USD 16.26 billion by 2028.”

The report analyses the Anaesthetic Equipment market’s drivers and restraints, as well as the impact they have on-demand throughout the projection period. In addition, the report examines global opportunities in the global Anaesthetic Equipment market.

What is Anaesthetic Equipment? How big is the Anaesthetic Equipment Industry?

Market Overview:

Anesthetic equipment is widely used by anesthesiologists, their assistants, and nurses. During surgical procedures, anesthesia is known to induce unconsciousness as well as low protective reflexes in order to reduce sensation and central nervous system activities. It aids in the management of blood pressure, heart rate, blood flow, breathing, and pain. During the surgical procedure, anesthesia equipment assists in the delivery of anesthetic agents in controlled doses.

Get a Free Sample PDF of this Research Report for more Insights with Table of Content, Research Methodology, and Graphs - https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/anaesthetic-equipment-market



(Before making a purchase, you may evaluate the quality of our in-depth research and studies with the help of sample reports)

Key Insights from Primary Research

As per the analysis, the Anaesthetic Equipment market is likely to grow above a CAGR of around 6.10% between 2022 and 2028.

between 2022 and 2028. The Anaesthetic Equipment market size was worth around US$ 11.40 billion in 2021 and is estimated to hit approximately US$ 16.26 billion by 2028 . Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

and is estimated to hit approximately . Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate. By product, the anesthesia delivery machines segment dominated with accounted significant market share in 2021.

By end-user, the hospital’s segment accounted significant amount of market share in 2021.

In 2021, North America accounted largest revenue share of 40%.

Industry Dynamics

The growing geriatric population aids the global market growth

The growing geriatric population is all over the world, which increases the demand for anesthesia equipment. In addition, the rising number of different types of surgeries is expected to support the market growth during the forecast period. In surgeries, the demand for continuous monitoring equipment also expanded the market growth during the forecast period. At the same time, the high cost of installation and maintenance, high infection risk, and scarcity of anesthesiologists are the restraints that hamper the market growth during the market growth.

Moreover, technological advancements in anesthesia equipment due to concerns regarding safety are anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities for market players in the projected period.

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/buynow/su/anaesthetic-equipment-market



Anaesthetic Equipment Market: COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the businesses of anesthetic equipment. The COVID-19 pandemic spread throughout the world as strict lock-downs are implemented by governments and shut down companies. Thus, the movement of people is restricted during the covid-19 pandemic. The global anesthetic equipment market is likely to develop considerably during the forecast period. Besides that, the uncertain production and supply of these types of equipment impacted the market growth during the pandemic period.

Competitive Players

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global Anaesthetic Equipment Market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors. The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the market's main competitors, as well as information on their competitiveness. The research also identifies and analyses important business strategies used by these main market players, such as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), affiliations, collaborations, and contracts.

Some of the main players in the global Anaesthetic Equipment market include;

Teleflex Incorporated

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Draegerwerk AG

Medtronic PLC

Koninklijke Philips NV

SunMed

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare

G.E. Healthcare

Pentax

Becton Dickinson and Company

Ambu S/A

Smiths Group plc

Ventlab

Browse the full “Anaesthetic Equipment Market - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2022 – 2028” Report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/anaesthetic-equipment-market



Anaesthetic Equipment Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global anesthetic equipment market is segregated based on product, type, application, end-use, and region. Based on product, the market is divided into anesthesia delivery machines, anesthesia disposables & accessories, anesthesia monitors, and anesthesia information management systems (AIMS). Among these, in 2021, the anesthetic delivery machines segment dominates the market, accounting for a significant percentage of global sales.

By type, the market is bifurcated into general anesthesia and local anesthesia. Over the forecast period, general anesthesia is expected to develop at the fastest rate. By application, the market is categorized into orthopedics, cardiology, dental, urology, neurology, ophthalmology, and others. During the forecast period, the orthopedics segments dominated the market in terms of revenue generation. By end-use, the market is classified into hospitals, clinics, and ambulatory service centers. In 2021, the hospital segment dominates the market, accounting for significant global revenue.

Regional Analysis

North America is expected to dominate the entire market throughout the forecast period. In the North American region, the United States has the largest market share due to the rapid increase in diseases such as obesity, cardiovascular problems, and various types of cancer, both open and minimal surgery. The number of surgeries is increasing. Invasive. The increasing number of minimally invasive surgery for chronic diseases has helped the US market for anesthetic equipment. Furthermore, Europe and Asia-Pacific region are also expected to grow during the forecast period due to the growing geriatric population rapidly and the expansion of market players. Also, the development by market players in these regions in anesthetic equipment is expected to support the market growth during the forecast period.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fnfresearch.com/inquiry/anaesthetic-equipment-market



Recent Industry Developments:

In January 2020, Mindray held a virtual launch event for the A9 and A8 anesthesia systems in Europe and other selected regions. These systems will equip anesthesiologists with the tools they need to ensure patient safety from induction to recovery.

In October 2020, Drager debuted its new Altan family of anesthesia workstations at Arab Health 2020, with the goal of making it easier for clinical and biomedical personnel to meet any challenge.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Anaesthetic Equipment industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Anaesthetic Equipment Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Anaesthetic Equipment Industry?

What segments does the Anaesthetic Equipment Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Anaesthetic Equipment Market sample report and company profiles?

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 11.40 Billion Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 16.26 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 6.10% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Key Market Players Teleflex Incorporated, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Draegerwerk AG, Medtronic PLC, Koninklijke Philips NV, SunMed, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare, G.E. Healthcare, Pentax, Becton Dickinson and Company, Ambu S/A, Smiths Group plc, Ventlab, Verathon, and Others Key Segment By Product, Type, Application, End-Use, and Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs.

Request for Customization on this Report as per your requirements - https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/anaesthetic-equipment-market



(We tailor your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customising your report.)

The global anaesthetic equipment market is segmented as follows:

By Product

Anesthesia Delivery Machines

Anesthesia Disposables & Accessories

Anesthesia Monitors

Anesthesia Information Management Systems (AIMS)

By Type

General Anesthesia

Local Anesthesia

By Application

Orthopedics

Cardiology

Dental

Urology

Neurology

Ophthalmology

Others

By End-Use

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Service Centers

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Request Your Free Sample Report of the Global Anaesthetic Equipment Market @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/anaesthetic-equipment-market



Key Offerings:

Market Size, Trends, & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2028

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Product, Type, Application, End-Use, and Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Facts & Factors

Clinical Decision Support System Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/clinical-decision-support-system-market



Catheter Stabilization Device Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/catheter-stabilization-device-market



Cardiac POC Testing Devices Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/cardiac-poc-testing-devices-market



Anesthesia Gas Mixers Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/anesthesia-gas-mixers-market



Anesthesia Workstations Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/global-anesthesia-workstations-research-report-ge-healthcare-smiths-5



Blood Plasma Fractionation Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/blood-plasma-fractionation-market



About Facts & Factors:

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fnfresearch



Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/fnfresearch



Follow Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/factsandfactors/



Contact Us:

Rushikesh Dorge

USA: +1 347 690-0211

United Kingdom: +44 2032 894158

Japan: +81 50 5806 9039

India: +91 73877 19999

Email: sales@fnfresearch.com



Web: https://www.fnfresearch.com

