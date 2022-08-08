Food Delivery Services Market To Grow At Rate Of 11.4% Through 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Availability of a wide variety of food options online that can be delivered to consumer doorstep in a reasonable time frame

Food Delivery Services Market Size – USD 130.50 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 11.4%, Market Trends – Advancements in technology” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the most recent report by Emergen Research, the size of the global market for food delivery services is anticipated to reach USD 311.43 billion in 2028 at a consistent revenue CAGR of 11.4 percent. Increased smartphone use, increased numbers of dual-income households, increased Internet usage, and increased desire for quick access to affordable food are some of the major drivers boosting market revenue growth.

Among other things, food delivery businesses bring meals from restaurants, groceries from supermarkets, and vegetable boxes. Technology advancements have made it possible to provide quicker and more timely services, improving customer experience and keeping existing consumers as well. The popularity of the services offered is partly fueled by the assurance of safe and secure deliveries. The delivery service provider's reputation could suffer if an item was delivered incorrectly or a shipment was misplaced in the current highly competitive market. Food delivery processes are now more transparent to clients, and real-time tracking from location to destination provides assurance for safer delivery.

Platforms for online meal delivery services have expanded significantly in recent years, and future revenue growth is anticipated to be large. The preference for online food delivery services is being supported by novelties such as a high focus on offering consumers greater convenience and a wider variety of cuisine and food options, the provision of discounts and deals, and the ability for customers to order from multiple restaurants with a single tap in their smartphone apps. Global elderly population rise is also a factor in the escalating market revenue.

Companies profiled in the global Food Delivery Services market:

DoorDash, GrubHub, Uber Delivery, Just Eat Takeaway, Zomato, Deliveroo, Swiggy, Postmates Inc., Foodpanda, and Ele.me (Alibaba).

Key Highlights in the Report

The most popular meal delivery app in the United States, DoorDash, entered the Asian market in June 2021 by debuting in Japan. The company is concentrating on global expansion to take advantage of chances brought forth by the COVID-29 pandemic situation. Despite the company's small size, entering Japan has allowed it to expand into one of the nations with the highest density of restaurants in the world.

Since the majority of back-end needs and apps are handled by the food delivery service providers, full-stack model sector revenue is anticipated to grow at a considerably robust rate during the projected period. They create the app, employ delivery personnel, and employ cooks and chefs to make food on-site. Where there is no dining facility, these are referred to as cloud kitchens. Even though these models demand a substantial investment, profits grow gradually once a sufficient size is reached.

The segment with the biggest revenue share in 2020 was restaurant prepared meal deliveries, as customer mentions of these deliveries on social media have risen, particularly during the COVID-19 epidemic. With the help of partnerships with restaurants, businesses like GrubHub, JustEat, and Foodpanda provide food to a substantial number of clients.

Emergen Research has segmented the global food delivery services market on the basis of platform, model, type, payments, and region:

Platform Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Online

Offline

Online to Offline (O2O)

Model Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Platform to Customer

Aggregators

Full-Stack Model

Restaurant to Consumer Model

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Meal Kits Delivery

Restaurant Prepared Food Delivery

Grocery Delivery

Veggie Box Delivery

Payments Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Cash on Delivery

Online Payment

Regional Analysis:

The report further examines the market in the key regions of the world with regard to production and consumption patterns, import/export, supply and demand ratio, revenue generation, market share and size, and presence of prominent players in the regions. The report also covers the expansion plans undertaken by companies in the regions under the regional analysis section.

Key regions in the market include:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

U.K.

Italy

Germany

France

Rest of EU

Asia Pacific

India

Japan

China

South Korea

Australia

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Chile

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

