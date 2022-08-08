Zero Trust Security Solutions Market: Growing at a CAGR of 17.2% : Will Hit 69.85 Billion by 2028: Says Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing number of cyberattacks is among the major factors boosting revenue growth of the global zero trust security solutions market

Zero Trust Security Solutions Market Size – USD 19.49 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 17.2%, Market Trend –Increasing adoption of IoT-based devices” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global zero trust security solutions market size is expected to reach USD 69.85 Billion in 2028 and register a steady revenue CAGR of 17.2% over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Major factors driving market revenue growth are increasing numbers of cyberattacks, presence of stringent regulations for information security and data protection, and increasing digitalization in developing countries. Zero trust security is an IT security framework that requires authentic verification from every single device, user, or machine that attempts to connect or access a private network.

Zero trust security solution uses advanced authentication technologies such as Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA), next-generation endpoint security technology, identity and access management (IAM), and identity protection.

MFA is a type of verification method that requires a user or any device to provide two or more authentication values to provide access to a network or resource such as an online account, application, or VPN. North America accounted for largest revenue share in the global market in 2020. Increasing investment by private investors in network security infrastructure and robust presence of major companies are some key factors driving revenue growth of the market in this region.

Key Highlights in the Report

BeyondCorp Remote Access, a product based on a zero-trust methodology, was introduced by Google in April 2020. With the help of this software, employees can access corporate web applications from any place and on any device, without the need for a VPN.

In 2020, the global market's greatest revenue share belonged to the data security sector. This can be due to growing digital data volumes and evolving data security issues.

Over the course of the projected period, Asia Pacific is anticipated to post the quickest revenue CAGR. The market in this region is experiencing revenue growth due to an increase in SMEs and advances in the IT industry.

Emergen Research has segmented the global zero trust security solutions market based on type, deployment mode, end-use and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Data Security

API Security

Endpoint Security

Security Policy Management

Security Analytics

Deployment Mode Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028)

On-Premises

Cloud

End-Use Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028)

BFSI

IT & Telecommunication

Retail & E-commerce

Healthcare

Energy and Utility

Others

Regional Bifurcation of the Zero Trust Security Solutions Market Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The key players studied in the report are

Cisco Systems Inc.,

Akamai Technologies, Inc.,

Palo Alto Networks, Inc.,

Symantec Corporation,

Okta, Inc.,

Forcepoint, LLC.,

Centrify Corporation,

Cyxtera Technologies,

Illumio, and

Sophos Group Plc.

