Biobanking Market size is projected to reach USD 67.90 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.6% | Emergen Research

Rising focus on genetic testing and personalized medicine are key factors driving market revenue growth

Biobanking Market Size – USD 29.79 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 8.6%, Market Trends – Advancements in technology” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the most recent report by Emergen Research, the size of the global biobanking market is anticipated to reach USD 67.90 billion in 2030 and grow at a revenue CAGR of 8.6% over the projected period. The expansion of the worldwide biobanking market's revenue is being fueled by rising genomic research initiatives and large corporations' investments in R&D. Increased research into stem cell therapy, cell and gene therapy, and regenerative medicine is also fueling the global market's revenue expansion.

The expansion of biobanked sample applications also contributes to the growth of the biobanking market's revenue. Biobanks with an emphasis on flora, fauna, and microbes are developing quickly. The market is expanding due to the popularity of many types of biobanks, including disease-focused biobanks, population-based banks, DNA/RNA banks, genetic banks, tissue banks, blood banks, virtual biobanks, stem cell banks, microbiome banks, and others. Access to a sizable pool of high-quality samples and related data is made possible through biobanks. These are trustworthy centres for the processing and storage of samples from various sources, including clinical trials. Biobanks assist in establishing crucial conditions for obtaining repeatable research outcomes.

The competitive landscape of the report has been formulated by considering all the vital parameters such as company profiling, market share, recent developments and advancements, gross margins, product portfolio, revenue generation, financial standing, market position, and expansion plans. The report also discusses in detail the recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches and brand promotions, agreements, corporate and government deals, and partnerships, among others. The report also sheds light on the recent technological developments and product advancements in the Biobanking market.

Furthermore, the report provides details about the new players entering the market, and entry-level barriers and offers strategic recommendations to overcome those barriers to gain a substantial industry presence.

Key players in the market include K. Biobank Limited, Medizinische Universitat Graz, Hamilton Company, ASKION, Azenta Life Sciences, Qiagen, Promega Corporation, Integrated Biobank of Luxembourg (IBBL), Isenet Biobanking, and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Key Highlights from the Report

A cooperation agreement to create and share the COVID-19 biobank was signed in April 2020 by Biogen Inc., Partners HealthCare, and the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard. To support attempts to create coronavirus vaccines and to cure the ensuing sickness, company personnel can give blood samples and medical data to COVID-19 biobanks. The biobank will provide anonymised biological and medical data sets once the Broad Institute generates data from blood samples that will help elucidate the biology of the coronavirus and find new treatment and vaccination approaches.

Due to the increasing demand for storage services, the services category is anticipated to have substantial revenue growth throughout the forecasted period. Stem cell biobanking has been more popular in recent years as a result of growing public knowledge of the therapeutic benefits of stem cells and greater funding for stem cell-based research. This segment's revenue growth is also being driven by an increase in the number of clinical trials being conducted to discover regenerative therapies to treat uncommon and chronic diseases.

The market for blood products had very rapid revenue growth in 2020. As a source of RNA and DNA, blood is one of the most frequently collected biospecimens in human biobanks. Being able to identify biomarkers for a variety of disorders makes blood an often utilised biospecimen, making standardisation and optimization of blood collection processes extremely important.

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Emergen Research has segmented the global biobanking market on the basis of product & services, sample type, storage type, application, and region:

Product & Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2030)

Equipment

Storage Equipment

Sample Transport Equipment

Sample Processing Equipment

Sample Analysis Equipment

Consumables

Collection Consumables

Storage Consumables

Processing Consumables

Analysis Consumables

Services

Supply Services

Processing Services

Storage Services

Transport Services

Software

Sample Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2030)

Biological Fluids

Human Tissues

Blood Products

Nucleic Acids

Human Waste Products

Cell Lines

Storage Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2030)

Automated Storage

Manual Storage

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2030)

Regenerative Medicine

Life Science Research

Clinical Research

Radical Features of the Biobanking Market Report:

The report encompasses Biobanking market overview along with market share, demand and supply ratio, production and consumption patterns, supply chain analysis, and other ley elements

An in-depth analysis of the different approaches and procedures undertaken by the key players to conduct business efficiently

Offers insights into production and manufacturing value, products and services offered in the market, and fruitful information about investment strategies

Supply chain analysis along with technological advancements offered in the report

The report covers extensive analysis of the trends, drivers, restraints, limitations, threats, and growth opportunities in the Biobanking industry

