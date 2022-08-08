Machine Safety Market Current Scenario Trends, Comprehensive Analysis, and Regional Forecast to 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Rapid industrialization and new technological advancements are key factors driving market growth.

Machine Safety Market Size – USD 4.76 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 5.3%, Market Trends – Need for efficient and cost effective safety systems” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global machine safety market is expected to reach a market size of USD 7.25 Billion at a revenue CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Key factors driving the market growth include strict machine safety regulations by global safety standard agencies such as International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) and International Organization for Standardization (ISO), and need for efficient and cost effective safety systems for personnel and asset protection.

In the age of Industry 4.0, industries are focusing on acquiring advanced machinery in order to increase their productivity. Advanced machineries are required to be monitored on a daily basis to avoid unforeseen incidents such as accidents and breakdowns. This makes machine safety systems a necessity in any industry. Rapid industrialization across the globe is another factor responsible for increase in demand for machine safety systems. New technological advancements in machine safety systems also contribute to the market growth. For instance, in June 2019, Schneider Electric launched Smart Factory in the US with an objective of demonstrating the effectiveness of its EcoStruxure architecture.

Key Highlights of Report

In May 2020, ABB Ltd. Launched Induction xP Plus actuator for paper and packaging manufacturers. These actuators offer safe caliper control on paper machines calendars.

In February 2020, E100 electric motor overload relay was launched by Rockwell Automation to prevent motor damage and reduce downtime of operation.

Asia Pacific is expected register fastest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to rapid industrialization in countries such as India, Pakistan, China, and Japan. Moreover, government initiatives such as Made in China 2025 and Make in India encourages the establishment of advanced manufacturing units with an increased focus on safety. This creates an opportunity for further market growth in the region.

Competitive Terrain:

The Global Machine Safety Market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. The report discusses the current market standing of these companies, their past performances, demand and supply graph, production and consumption patterns, sales network, distribution channels, and growth opportunities in the market at length. The report scrutinizes the strategic approach of key market players towards expanding their product offerings and fortifying their market foothold

Some major companies in the global market report include ABB Ltd. , Emerson Electric Co. , General Electric Co. , Honeywell International Inc. , Schneider Electric SE, Rockwell Automation, Inc., Siemens AG, Yokogawa Electric Corp., Omron Corporation, and Keyence Corporation.

Emergen Research has segmented global machine safety market based on implementation, component, end use, and region.

Implementation Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Individual Components

Embedded Components

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Presence Sensing Safety Sensors

Emergency Stop Devices

Safety Interlock Switches

Safety Controller/Modules/Relays

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Oil and Gas

Electronics and Semiconductors

Automotive

Food and Beverage

Healthcare

Key insights presented in the report:

Market revenue shares by major business players, by type, by application, and market scope of global Machine Safety market

Sales revenue by key players and new entrants

Competitive analysis of key players, including aspects such as company overview, product or services specification, vendors, and buyers

Recent mergers, acquisitions, product launches, recent investments, and joint ventures

Regional analysis to provide insight into recent trends and opportunities

The report also offers regional level analysis and market estimation for the regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Regional Outlook of Machine Safety Market:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Italy

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Thank you for reading the research report. To get more information about the customized report and customization plan, kindly connect to us and we will provide you with the well-suited customized report.

