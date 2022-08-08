Global Liver Fibrosis Treatment Market to Surpass US$ 33.4 Billion by 2030, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

/EIN News/ -- Seattle, Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global liver fibrosis treatment market is estimated to be valued at US$ 14.7 billion in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period (2022-2030).



Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Liver Fibrosis Treatment Market:

Increasing incidence of liver fibrosis, along with growing prevalence of risk factors such as chronic infection with hepatitis B or C virus, compromised immune system due to co-infection with human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) or use of immunosuppressive drugs after a liver transplant are expected to fuel growth of the liver fibrosis treatment market. For instance, in June 2022, according to data published by World Health Organization, it was estimated that 296 million people were living with chronic hepatitis B infection in 2019, with 1.5 million new infections every year. In 2019, hepatitis B resulted in an estimated 820 000 deaths, mostly from cirrhosis and hepatocellular carcinoma (primary liver cancer). Hepatitis C prevalence was 0.49% among general population in the U.S. region in 2019. The incidence of hepatitis C in the region was 230 000, while the deaths were estimated to be 77000 in 2019.

Key Market Takeaways:

Global liver fibrosis treatment market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period due to increasing research and development activities for developing Non-Contrast Magnetic Resonance Imaging methods for detecting, discriminating, and measuring liver fibrosis. For instance, in May 2018, Children's Hospital Medical Center, academic pediatric acute care children's hospital, was working on developing Non-Contrast Magnetic Resonance Imaging methods for detecting, discriminating, and measuring liver fibrosis. The development of the Non-Contrast Magnetic Resonance Imaging methods will make easy to detect the liver fibrosis type and any infection related to liver which would help physicians to treat it with correct medication. Thus, the launch of the non-contrast magnetic resonance Imaging methods would help in easy diagnosis of liver fibrosis.

Among treatment type, hepatotropic drug accounted for significant market share in liver fibrosis treatment market, as it enables safe and efficient treatment for reducing fibrosis in patients.

Among region, North America market accounted for the largest market share, followed by Europe in 2022. This is owing to increasing burden of potential risk factors leading to liver fibrosis such as obesity, type 2 diabetic, metabolic fibrosis, hepatitis C, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), among others. For instance, according to the NASH Education Program, 2018 data findings, NAFLD is most common chronic liver condition in Western population of economies in the Europe and the U.S. region as compared to obesity and type 2 diabetes epidemics. Furthermore, in the U.S., hepatitis C is the most common chronic viral infection found in blood and spread through contact with blood. According to the data published by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, researchers estimate that about 2.7 million to 3.9 million people in the U.S. had chronic hepatitis C in the year 2018.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global liver fibrosis treatment market include Gilead Sciences, Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb, Johnson and Johnson, Novartis AG, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, Pfizer Inc., FibroGen, Inc., and Pharmaxis Limited

Market Segmentation:

Global Liver Fibrosis Treatment , By Treatment Type : Peroxisome Proliferator-activated Receptors (PPAR)-alpha agonist ACE Inhibitors Hepatotropic Drug Others

Global Liver Fibrosis Treatment , By Condition: Chronic Liver Diseases Hepatitis C Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis

Global Liver Fibrosis Treatment , By Distribution Channel: Hospitals Specialty Clinics Others

Global Liver Fibrosis Treatment , By Region: North America By Country U.S. Canada Latin America By Country Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Country Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Country GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Region/Country South Africa Central Africa North Africa



