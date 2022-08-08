Submit Release
Glamping Industry Investment Pitch Event Announced for October

Glamping Show USA

The American Glamping Association (AGA) and The Glamping Show USA announce The Glamping Investment Connection.

DENVER, COLORADO, USA, August 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The American Glamping Association (AGA) and The Glamping Show USA announce The Glamping Investment Connection. This first of its kind event, will be held October 3rd during The Glamping Show USA at the Arapahoe Country Fairgrounds in Aurora, Colorado.

“This is a unique opportunity for members of the AGA to pitch and present their businesses to a room full of hospitality investors, real estate groups, banks, manufacturers and other organizations that are actively deploying capital in the travel space,” said Ruben Martinez, AGA’s founder and Executive Director.

Six applicants will be chosen to pitch in-person and receive feedback on their pitches from a panel of experts. All qualified applicants will receive exposure to the investment audience. Attendees at this event will learn firsthand what lenders and investors look for in a pitch and will have the opportunity to connect with operators, investors, manufacturers and strategic partners across the glamping space. Non-AGA members will be able to attend the program.

“The glamping industry globally has seen record growth that drastically accelerated during the pandemic---turning the travel space on its head with large numbers of travelers rushing to the outdoors. Therefore, there’s a lot of demand for capital investment by operators and those who are interested in entering the business. The Glamping Show USA is the perfect venue to launch The Glamping Investment Connection and connect glamping entrepreneurs with active capital options,“ said Martinez.

The American Glamping Association was created to provide tools, resources, education and a community for a rapidly growing glamping and unique outdoor industry. The AGA acts as a network and neutral organization with a mandate to serve anybody and everybody in the space to assist in getting everyone to their version of their finish line. Members consist of aspiring and industry leader operators to manufacturers, investors, banks, services and products.

The Glamping Show USA is held October 3-5, 2022, at the Aurora Fairgrounds in Colorado. It is the only US trade event dedicated to the glamping industry.

For additional information on The Glamping Investment Connection, contact Ruben Martinez at ruben@americanglampingassociation.net

Please click here to register and to learn more about The Glamping Investment Connection. Follow the AGA on Linkedin, Instagram and TikTok, or americanglampingassociation.net.

For more information on The Glamping Show USA, contact David Korse at david@glampingshow.us. Follow The Glamping Show USA on Linkedin, Instagram or www.glampingshow.us.

